'America's Got Talent' Magician Dead at 52

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago

The season 6 alum died while performing on a cruise ship.

Scott Alexander , a magician who previously competed on America's Got Talent , has died. He was 52.

His wife Jenny confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday, Feb. 6, revealing that Scott suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St. Kitts and tragically "did not make it home."

"I lost my husband yesterday," she wrote in her devastating Instagram post . "My kids lost their father."

Scott—who was a father to three children with his wife of 24 years—appeared on Season 6 of AGT , making it all the way to the show's quarterfinals before being eliminated.

"We are shattered," his wife said of his unexpected passing. "Please hold us in your prayers." She also included photos of the family posing together, as well as a solo shot of her husband.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Scott and Jenny performed in Vegas for years as a magician-assistant duo before settling down to start their family. In 2011, Scott competed on the long- running talent competition show where he impressed then-judges Piers Morgan , Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel right from the start. He also went on to appear on Season 2 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us in 2015.

Following the news of his death, a GoFundMe page was established on behalf of Jenny Alexander and the future of her three kids with Scott: Jack, 18, Roxy, 17, and Sawyer, 13.

As stated on the donation page, "Scott's family and friends are struggling to process how this could be real and are purely devastated."

"The money collected will go directly to Jenny to help with anything they may need for the foreseeable future, as well as their children's future," the GoFundMe page reads. "If you will, please keep Scott's family in your prayers. And thank you for helping to support this wonderful family during this most difficult transition."

