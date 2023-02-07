Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideMadison LeeSeattle, WA
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
Related
A Google engineer says survivors of the mass layoffs cried in meetings the day around 12,000 of their colleagues were culled
Another engineer told Insider the layoffs meant Google was "just another big company" and the things that made it feel special were "gone."
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters
OpenAI's ChatGPT has no qualms about taking your job -but it believes it will have a "net positive" impact on the economy. The ChatGPT fear is real. The A.I. is already outstripping human candidates on job applications and top economists have said it will take over half the jobs in the U.S., while lowering the wages of the roles remaining.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Benzinga
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
A Google recruiter says he discovered he'd lost his job after a call with one of his candidates suddenly disconnected
The recruiter, Dan Lanigan-Ryan, told Insider he was gradually locked out of company systems "and then that was it."
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
Benzinga
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
Comments / 1