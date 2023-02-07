Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Farewell to a Musical Legend: Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94Sara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Related
Former VCU basketball star Bones Hyland traded from Denver Nuggets to LA Clippers, ESPN sources
The Denver Nuggets have opted to trade former Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) point guard Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, according to ESPN sources.
Warriors deal James Wiseman, 2020 second overall pick, in multi-team trade
The Golden State Warriors are ending their time with 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons as part of a four-team trade Thursday.
swishappeal.com
(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Chicago Sky went from aiming to repeat to rebuilding
The Chicago Sky were up by 10 entering the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun. It seemed the dream matchup against Las Vegas was a foregone conclusion and the Sky would get an opportunity to defend their title and potentially be the first WNBA team to repeat since the 02 Los Angeles Sparks.
LeBron James: LA City Hall lit up purple and gold in honour of new NBA record
The Los Angeles City Hall was lit up in purple and gold on Tuesday night in honour of LeBron James.He has become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record.James scored 38 points in a 133-130 defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass the previous record of 38,387, set in 1989.He now has 38,390 across a stunning 20-season career, which has seen him win four NBA Championships.In honour of James, the LA City Hall was seen lit up in purple and gold.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring recordLebron James hugs daughter after breaking NBA scoring recordWrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
The WNBA's superteam era
The WNBA season doesn't begin for 101 days, but it's already looking like a two-horse race between new superteams in Las Vegas and New York. State of play: The Liberty added three stars (including two former MVPs) in free agency to a squad that already boasted Sabrina Ionescu, while the defending champion Aces added league legend Candace Parker.
WNBA free agency 2023: 3 most impactful signings of the offseason
WNBA free agency did not disappoint as it kicked off with an exclamation point on February 1st. Many players shocked the world with their selections and future destinations. The 2023 free agency class has changed the landscape of the WNBA and this upcoming season will be unpredictable. Superstars such as Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker have shocked the world with their free-agency destinations.
Sacramento Kings fans can now buy Kings-themed Oreos
(KTXL) — Dunking is not just for basketball. •Video Player Above: Sacramento High retires number of former WNBA player Vicki Baugh Oreo is selling NBA-themed custom cookies for the league’s teams including the Sacramento Kings. The cookies are part of a collection called OREOidD x NBA, a partnership between the cookie company and the league. […]
Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot joined Liberty ‘for more than just the money’
The Liberty are taking the torch from the Nets’ failed Big 3 and the neighboring Knicks. The Liberty signed Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot last week, finishing what was perhaps the most impressive free agency by a team in WNBA history, and the superstar duo was introduced Thursday morning in a celebratory press conference at Barclays Center. Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai said they signed Stewart and Vandersloot for one reason: to bring New York a basketball championship. “It’s truly a new era for the New York Liberty franchise. We set a goal to assemble the best team...
Comments / 0