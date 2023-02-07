ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

George Garrison, Jr.

Service for George Garrison, Jr. of Exmore will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, VA on February 11, 2023 at 11 AM with Rev. M. Palmer Bunting officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held February 4, 2023 from 4 to 6 PM. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.
EXMORE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

The Food Bank in Tasley will hold a USDA food distribution Saturday February 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Calvary United Methodist Church will hold their Souper Bowl Soup Sale Saturday at the Parksley Fire House. The Carribean American International Orchestra will peform at the Historic Cokesbury Church...
TASLEY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Accomack Sheriff investigating Oyster House Road shooting

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on February 1, 2023 at approximately 1:13 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reporting a possible gunshot victim from a drive by shooting in the 23000 block of Oyster House Road in Accomac, Virginia. Upon...
ACCOMAC, VA
shoredailynews.com

Painter man sentenced to 39 years

A Painter man was sentenced this week in Accomack Circuit Court to a total of 39 years in prison for robbery, theft, burglary, malicious wounding, and a gun offense that occurred in 2020. With suspended time, 31-year-old Raphael Lamont Bailey, of Linhaven Circle, will serve eight years. The terms were...
PAINTER, VA
shoredailynews.com

Jackson should see action with the Virginia Tech Softball Team

Chincoteague softball veteran should see action as a freshman with the Virginia Tech Hokies this season. Freshman Emma Jackson, the daughter of Robert Berry of Chincoteague and is the 2022 VHSL Region 1A Player of the Year and Class 1 First Team All State outfielder. A Letter winner at Chincoteague...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
shoredailynews.com

Nandua Girls Swimming win Regional Championship, Boys take 2nd

The Nandua girls took first place for the second year in a row at the Region 2A championship in Richmond on Wednesday beating Bruton. The Nandua boys took second place in Region 2A behind Poquoson. Grace Bentley (200 IM, 100 Backstroke), Lucas Calvetti (200 freestyle) and Zac Smith (100 backstroke...
ONLEY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Wallops to try again to launch two sounding rockets today

The launch attempt Thursday, Feb. 9, was scrubbed due to unacceptable wind conditions. The rocket launches have been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, with a window from 8-10 a.m. EST. NASA will test a new capability for supporting science research in the mesosphere with the launch of two rockets from...
WATTSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy