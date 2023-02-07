Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss Cordelia Staten
Funeral services for Miss Cordelia Staten will be conducted Saturday at 1 PM at the First Baptist Church in Capeville, Virginia with the Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Cornish Celebration of Life Center in Exmore Friday from 5 until 7 PM. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
The Food Bank in Tasley will hold a USDA food distribution Saturday February 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Calvary United Methodist Church will hold their Souper Bowl Soup Sale Saturday at the Parksley Fire House. The Carribean American International Orchestra will peform at the Historic Cokesbury Church...
Four Saxis men and Parksley resident indicted for obtaining money by false pretenses
Four Saxis Island men and a Parksley resident were indicted this week by an Accomack Grand Jury on counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. Details of the alleged incidents were not disclosed in court documents and the ages of the accused were not available. Each case involved $1,000 or more, according to the file.
Painter man sentenced to 39 years
A Painter man was sentenced this week in Accomack Circuit Court to a total of 39 years in prison for robbery, theft, burglary, malicious wounding, and a gun offense that occurred in 2020. With suspended time, 31-year-old Raphael Lamont Bailey, of Linhaven Circle, will serve eight years. The terms were...
Jackson should see action with the Virginia Tech Softball Team
Chincoteague softball veteran should see action as a freshman with the Virginia Tech Hokies this season. Freshman Emma Jackson, the daughter of Robert Berry of Chincoteague and is the 2022 VHSL Region 1A Player of the Year and Class 1 First Team All State outfielder. A Letter winner at Chincoteague...
Nandua Girls Swimming win Regional Championship, Boys take 2nd
The Nandua girls took first place for the second year in a row at the Region 2A championship in Richmond on Wednesday beating Bruton. The Nandua boys took second place in Region 2A behind Poquoson. Grace Bentley (200 IM, 100 Backstroke), Lucas Calvetti (200 freestyle) and Zac Smith (100 backstroke...
Wallops to try again to launch two sounding rockets today
The launch attempt Thursday, Feb. 9, was scrubbed due to unacceptable wind conditions. The rocket launches have been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, with a window from 8-10 a.m. EST. NASA will test a new capability for supporting science research in the mesosphere with the launch of two rockets from...
