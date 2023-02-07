Extra Extra: How Gale Brewer allegedly entrapped an unlicensed weed seller
Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where these brave freaks are out for a swim. Here's what else is happening:
- President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address tonight, and you can watch a livestream or listen — in English or Spanish — at WNYC.org starting at 9 p.m.
- In Mayor Eric Adams' second State of the City address, he still didn't announce a universal-Pre-K-style Big Vision. Errol Louis considers whether that's cause for concern, or if smaller-seeming accomplishments, like introducing dyslexia screenings, will have major positive effects down the road.
- The NYPD said two thieves pretending to be Con-Ed workers entered a 58-year-old woman's apartment in Brooklyn yesterday, tied her up, threatened her with a gun and stole her TV and other items.
- Upper West Side City Councilmember Gale Brewer said today that she conducted her own sting on an unlicensed weed seller by walking into a shop in her neighborhood at midnight crying that her "bones hurt" until the clerk asked, "What do you need?"
- A flight from San Diego to Newark had to immediately turn around and go back to San Diego this morning after a passenger's laptop battery caught fire on the plane. At least four people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
- The Club for Growth and the Koch network, two of the biggest conservative Super PACs, are set on getting someone else to defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary — though Trump did not need or rely on their support when he won in 2016.
- Stripper Web , a site that served strippers looking for confidential tips about clubs to work at, clubs to avoid and how best to go about your business, inexplicably shut down after 20 years online.
- Microsoft is bringing Bing back — with the help of OpenAI.
- Zoom is fine, but phone calls are great .
- Pilsners are also great.
- Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated which neighborhood Councilmember Brewer represents.
- And finally, [producer voice] we got lizard on the dash:
