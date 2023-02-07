Read full article on original website
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing
"I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Kari Lake's Idea For A 'Really Fair' Election Is Her Most Bonkers One Yet
The losing GOP gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, who recently teased a Senate campaign, gave her two cents on "fair" elections at a rally in Iowa.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
'Bad Idea': Mitch McConnell Rips Rick Scott's Proposal To 'Sunset' Medicare, Social Security
“It’s clearly the Rick Scott plan, it is not the Republican plan,” the Senate minority leader told the “Terry Meiners” podcast.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
Research Firm Hired By Trump To Prove 2020 Election Fraud Came Up Empty: Report
The Berkeley Research Group's findings were squashed because they did not align with Trump's election lies.
Kyrsten Sinema Says George Santos Is Lying About This SOTU Exchange
“Kyrsten Sinema, as she was walking by, she said something to the effect of: ‘Hang in there buddy," Santos claimed about the senator. Her office says it's a lie.
James Carville Attacks GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene As 'White Trash'
The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."
Republican Nancy Mace's Kevin McCarthy Roast Leaves D.C. Crowd In Shock
Mace also took aim at former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a Washington Press Club Foundation dinner.
Sen. Mike Lee Skewered Over Fake Shock When Biden Accuses GOP Of Targeting Social Security
The man who vowed to pull Social Security "up from the roots" acts aghast when Biden says Republicans are working toward jettisoning the vital program.
George Santos Hilariously Self-Owns In The Simplest Way Possible
The lying lawmaker gets tripped up in his own words.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
