Louisville, KY

Devil's Cut Is Here to 'Raise Hell and Praise Dale' With Their Unique Blend of Country Music and Metalcore (Exclusive Interview)

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdrb.com

Derby Soundstage bringing hip-hop icons to Louisville in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some hip-hop icons will perform in Louisville ahead of Kentucky Derby 149 this year. Derby Soundstage will return this year with a star-studded lineup, which was recently announced. Artists T.I., Jeezy and Trina will perform at Freedom Hall on May 4 at 6 p.m. The concert...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
xaviernews.org

Top Ten Rappers From Louisville

Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former UofL basketball champion Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police. Valentine was charged with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend. According to an arrest report,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Louisville @ Miami (Fla.) Current Records: Louisville 3-21; Miami (Fla.) 19-5 The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a matchup against the #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Cardinals will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky

We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery. The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
NEW ALBANY, IN

