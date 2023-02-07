Devil's Cut Is Here to 'Raise Hell and Praise Dale' With Their Unique Blend of Country Music and Metalcore (Exclusive Interview)

Read full article on original website
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based Papa Johns selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning its hometownAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Derby Soundstage bringing hip-hop icons to Louisville in May
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some hip-hop icons will perform in Louisville ahead of Kentucky Derby 149 this year. Derby Soundstage will return this year with a star-studded lineup, which was recently announced. Artists T.I., Jeezy and Trina will perform at Freedom Hall on May 4 at 6 p.m. The concert...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)
Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
WLKY.com
Jeff Dunham bringing his 'Still Not Canceled' comedy tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is stopping in Louisville next month. The "Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled" tour comes to the KFC Yum! Center on March 1 at 7 p.m. Joining Dunham on his tour are his five notorious characters Achmed, Peanut, Walter, José and Bubba J.
WLKY.com
Remember Farrell's? Back in the day, it was the best birthday party spot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You know you're from Louisville if you had or went to an iconic Farrell's birthday party. If you're unfamiliar, it was a classic ice cream shop on the second floor of the Oxmoor Center. While it wasn't just for birthdays, that was certainly a big part...
leoweekly.com
Here’s A List Of Louisville-Specific Pickup Lines To Try This Valentine’s Day
Just for fun (and because it’s that time of year), the LEO staff put together a list of pickup lines about our fair city. Did we forget any? Let us know at [email protected] or on our social media, and we’ll update this later with our favorites from readers.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?
For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
WLKY.com
'Good luck, Lee': Louisville polar bear leaves for another zoo
The Louisville Zoo is saying farewell to one of its polar bears. The zoo announced this week that Lee, who lives at Glacier Run, is moving back to the Columbus Zoo. In the player above: Louisville Zoo polar bear living its best life in snow. The reason for the move:...
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Air Devil’s Inn Makes Major New Building Update, And We Have The Scoop On What Might Be Next
Air Devil’s Inn has been going through some “major” changes. A quintessential Louisville dive bar, Air Devil’s first opened in 1934 and has been serving up cold drinks and good music to a motley crew of folks in their location on Taylorsville Rd. ever since. Recently,...
wdrb.com
Love is in the air as Bernheim Forest's golden eagle Athena finds new mate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Love soars again at Bernheim Forest. Athena, the female golden eagle, has found a new partner. This comes after Athena lost her former partner, Harper, in 2021. The two became the first tracked pair of golden eagles in eastern North America. Bernheim Forest said Thursday it...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Students from across Kentucky sing 'National Anthem' in Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Choir students from schools across Kentucky earned widespread applause when they sang the National Anthem inside a downtown Louisville hotel this week. The performance, which has become an annual tradition, took place at the Louisville Hyatt Regency. The students were in town for the Kentucky Music...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
This Is Kentucky's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
leoweekly.com
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
xaviernews.org
Top Ten Rappers From Louisville
Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
Miami Hurricanes News: Lance Guidry sends out offers, Hoops vs. Louisville
Less than a week after being hired as defensive coordinator new Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry has sent out multiple offers according to Saturday Road. The Miami basketball team is a huge favorite on Saturday night as they attempt to win their 20th game of the season versus Louisville.
Wave 3
Former UofL basketball champion Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police. Valentine was charged with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend. According to an arrest report,...
CBS Sports
Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Louisville @ Miami (Fla.) Current Records: Louisville 3-21; Miami (Fla.) 19-5 The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a matchup against the #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Cardinals will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
OnlyInYourState
Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky
We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery. The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
wdrb.com
Spirit Airlines offering new nonstop flight from Louisville to Fort Lauderdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirit Airlines will soon have a new nonstop flight from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Starting April 5, flyers can get nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Spirit Airlines said Fort Lauderdale is one of its biggest cities and also the largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.
