Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
cn2.com
Business owners, county leaders tour recreation tourism in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are getting closer and closer to the Duke Energy White Water project opening in Great Falls in Chester County. The nature-based tourism project bringing lots of excitement to the town. A town that’s been through tough economic times after textile mills closed there years ago.
cn2.com
Town of Clover gets first Main Street Director, works to revitalize downtown
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A vision to revitalize downtown Clover. That’s what leaders in the community are working to do as they recently hired the town’s first Main Street Director. In the video, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about their plans to bring the downtown back...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – White Water Project, Body identified, Special Olympics
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Duke Energy White Water project opening in Great Falls in Chester County is bringing lots of excitement to the town – a town that’s been through tough economic times after textile mills closed years ago. A person who’s body was...
cn2.com
Connecting students inside and out of the classroom
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nation Ford’s Club Unify is connecting students inside and outside of the classroom. The club is part of the special Olympics and is a way for students to spend time with those in the special education department.
cn2.com
Naf Naf serving up Middle Eastern cuisine
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Naf Naf, which means “To Fan the Flame,” held its soft opening this past November and says it was met with great reception. The first restaurant was...
cn2.com
Travel to the world of Hogwarts with Museum of York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Grab your wand and cloak and head to the Museum of York County for Harry Potter Science Saturday. You will travel to the world of Hogwarts to see how science comes alive with experiments, shows and animals from the magical world. You’re encouraged...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Boys Scouts celebrate National Scout Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Boy Scouts of America in Fort Mill recently celebrating Scout’s Day recognizing the contributions of its young men and women. Michael and Marco the Senior Patrol Leaders of Troop 250 and 250-G conducting the. event which was held at Grace Presbyterian...
cn2.com
Andrew Jackson Middle School Dancing with the Stars this weekend
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Andrew Jackson Middle School in Lancaster County is holding a Dancing with the Stars fundraiser. The fun gets underway at 7 PM. The Dancing with the Stars is put on by the Andrew Jackson Middle School Fine Arts Department.
mytjnow.com
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property
Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
WBTV
Residents to begin moving into first of the three new downtown Concord apartment buildings
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte after a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. People in the Beatties Ford community say they're breathing a sigh of relief because medical care seems a little easier. Months later, questions still remain in Shanquella Robinson's death. Updated: 5 hours...
Residents worry about safety issues at apartments for seniors in Gastonia
The fire marshal in Gaston County detailed safety issues at a Gastonia apartment complex for seniors.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
cn2.com
USC-L Honoring Black History Month with “The Blurr”
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster is presenting a play this weekend during Black History Month of racism and how we are responding to change the view point through dialogue becoming a more compassionate nation. The production from the USC-L Players is, “The Blurr” will take place on...
cn2.com
Coroner identifies person found dead on side of Fort Mill roadway
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified the body found on the side of a roadway Thursday, February 9th in the area of Doby’s Bridge Road in Fort Mill. Coroner Sabrina Gast says 55 year old Michael Aaron Ingraham of Endicott, New York...
qcnews.com
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
Man found dead on road in Fort Mill believed to have been there ‘a few days’
A death investigation is underway in York County Thursday evening, according to the sheriff's office.
qcnews.com
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford
Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
860wacb.com
Vehicle Found In Lake Norman
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a vehicle has been found in Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford. It’s possible the vehicle is somehow involved in a missing person’s case dating back years. An effort is underway to remove the vehicle.
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new restaurant location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest North Carolina location in Charlotte, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WBTV
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
