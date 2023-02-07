ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Connecting students inside and out of the classroom

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nation Ford’s Club Unify is connecting students inside and outside of the classroom. The club is part of the special Olympics and is a way for students to spend time with those in the special education department.
Naf Naf serving up Middle Eastern cuisine

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Naf Naf, which means “To Fan the Flame,” held its soft opening this past November and says it was met with great reception. The first restaurant was...
Travel to the world of Hogwarts with Museum of York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Grab your wand and cloak and head to the Museum of York County for Harry Potter Science Saturday. You will travel to the world of Hogwarts to see how science comes alive with experiments, shows and animals from the magical world. You’re encouraged...
CN2 Picture of The Day – Boys Scouts celebrate National Scout Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Boy Scouts of America in Fort Mill recently celebrating Scout’s Day recognizing the contributions of its young men and women. Michael and Marco the Senior Patrol Leaders of Troop 250 and 250-G conducting the. event which was held at Grace Presbyterian...
Andrew Jackson Middle School Dancing with the Stars this weekend

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Andrew Jackson Middle School in Lancaster County is holding a Dancing with the Stars fundraiser. The fun gets underway at 7 PM. The Dancing with the Stars is put on by the Andrew Jackson Middle School Fine Arts Department.
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property

Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
USC-L Honoring Black History Month with “The Blurr”

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster is presenting a play this weekend during Black History Month of racism and how we are responding to change the view point through dialogue becoming a more compassionate nation. The production from the USC-L Players is, “The Blurr” will take place on...
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
Vehicle Found In Lake Norman

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a vehicle has been found in Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford. It’s possible the vehicle is somehow involved in a missing person’s case dating back years. An effort is underway to remove the vehicle.
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot

A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
