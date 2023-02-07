Todd Chrisley got a little family face time during his first week in prison. "ET" reported that Todd's eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, and his mom, Nanny Faye, have already visited him at the Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida, where he's serving a 12-year sentence for federal tax fraud. The outlet was apparently tipped off about the visit by comments Lindsie made on the Jan. 25 episode of her "Southern Tea" podcast when she spoke of an impromptu road trip to Florida with her grandma. "My family struggled through a lot with my parents this year," she said on the podcast. "So many things that happened legally. Though the outcome wasn't what we wanted, there is some sense of peace and closure and now we have the opportunity to be able to adjust." Earlier in the week, Savannah Chrisley said her life was "falling apart" in the wake of her mom and dad's prison sentences.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO