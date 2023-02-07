Read full article on original website
Related
Grayson Chrisley had a ‘breakdown’ after parents went to jail: Savannah
Savannah Chrisley says her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, had a “breakdown” after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their total 19-year prison sentence this month. “Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that,” Savannah, 25, said while crying on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “Unlocked,” which was recorded on Jan. 24. “Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Chase Chrisley Has a 4-Word Response to His Parents’ Prison Sentence
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Chase Chrisley shared a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison.
Todd Chrisley's First Prison Meal Revealed As Reality Star Begins 12-Year Sentence
Todd Chrisley devoured a scrumptious steak dinner for his first meal behind bars on Tuesday, January 17.The large cut of meat is one of the many food options on rotation for his 12-year prison sentence at a low-security facility in Florida.As Todd chowed down on his hefty steak at FPC Pensacola, his wife, Julie Chrisley, feasted on a chicken cheesesteak sandwich at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, according to meal schedules obtained by Radar.JULIE CHRISLEY & DISGRACED 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS JAILED AT SAME FACILITY IN KENTUCKYThe 53-year-old fraudster's spread of food seemed to cover all of the...
AOL Corp
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Disgraced reality TV star Julie Chrisley will serve her prison time in Lexington, Kentucky, following her conviction in a federal tax-evasion case. Julie Chrisley, 50, was scheduled to self-report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington by noon Tuesday, according to records filed in the Northern District of Georgia. FMC Lexington is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," the prison's website says.
Todd Chrisley’s Mom Makes 1st Appearance Alongside Grandson Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison
Nanny Faye popped up on social media for the first time since her son Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month. Todd’s mother appeared in her grandson Chase Chrisley‘s Instagram video on February 2, where the 26-year-old drove his grandmother to a doctor’s appointment. Nanny Faye and Chase were a dynamic duo on Chrisley Knows Best, and their adventure in the car was just as entertaining.
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley may be in prison but won’t duck Chase’s questions for new podcast
Todd Chrisley began his prison sentence on January 17, 2023 but not before he recorded a “tell-all interview” with his son Chase. In the Chrisley Confessions podcast, recorded before Todd reported to prison, Todd claimed he was only granting one interview and that would be to his son, who is as “capable as any talk show host.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown DUMPED by Potential New Sister Wife; Humiliation Caught on Camera!
We have our first update on Sister Wives Season 18, and it’s a whopper. According to The Sun, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are intent to re-entering into a polygamous arrangement… after Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown ALL left the former at various points in the past year or so.
Savannah Chrisley Says Jen Shah’s Short Sentence ‘Makes No Sense’ as Todd, Julie Report to Prison
Speaking her mind! Savannah Chrisley slammed Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s short prison sentence compared to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who began serving their respective 12 and seven-year sentences behind bars on Tuesday, January 17. “Put the cases side by side, and it...
Todd Chrisley Admits Prison ‘May Be’ His ‘Future’ Before Reporting to Serve Sentence, Addresses Health Before Julie Chrisley Was Sent to Medical Center
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley admitted they weren't worried about their future before reporting to prison to start serving out their individual sentences. "I think that that's why I'm in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination," Todd, 53, explained during a prerecorded episode of "Chrisley Confessions" […]
Jail Fallout: Savannah Chrisley Admits She Had A 'Full-On Breakdown' Over Having To Raise Brother Grayson And Niece Chloe
In addition to coping with the fact that her parents will remain behind bars for years to come, Savannah Chrisley is also struggling with her new parental duties.On the Tuesday, February 7, episode of her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast, the 25-year-old candidly admitted that it hasn't been easy looking after her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, now that she has custody of them following her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing.“The other night, I had a full-on breakdown,” Savannah confessed on her podcast. “I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents...
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome their second baby together
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter. Iceland arrived on Wednesday. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday. “Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!” The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son. In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42,...
Julie Chrisley frustrated by Todd’s lies before prison sentencing
Julie Chrisley was frustrated by husband Todd Chrisley’s lies over renovation plans before they were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax evasion. In Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the family matriarch, 50, said that “being married to Todd means you’re never gonna call a place home for very long.” The family had just moved into their third home in just one year, which Julie “only” agreed to “because it was turnkey.” However, upon arriving, she discovered that her husband, 53, had completely gut-renovated the property. “Julie, listen, it’s like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need...
wonderwall.com
Todd Chrisley's daughter, mother visit him during first week in prison, more news ICYMI
Todd Chrisley got a little family face time during his first week in prison. "ET" reported that Todd's eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, and his mom, Nanny Faye, have already visited him at the Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida, where he's serving a 12-year sentence for federal tax fraud. The outlet was apparently tipped off about the visit by comments Lindsie made on the Jan. 25 episode of her "Southern Tea" podcast when she spoke of an impromptu road trip to Florida with her grandma. "My family struggled through a lot with my parents this year," she said on the podcast. "So many things that happened legally. Though the outcome wasn't what we wanted, there is some sense of peace and closure and now we have the opportunity to be able to adjust." Earlier in the week, Savannah Chrisley said her life was "falling apart" in the wake of her mom and dad's prison sentences.
Julie Chrisley Gets Upset Over Husband Todd's Lies in Chrisley Knows Best Season 10 Premiere
Julie Chrisley confronts husband Todd Chrisley about gutting their new home unbeknownst to her in the USA Network show's season 10 premiere, which was filmed before they entered prison Julie Chrisley has had enough of her husband Todd Chrisley's lies. In the season 10 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, filmed before they entered prison, the couple argued over Todd's renovation plans for their third home in the past year. (Despite reports, there's been no official word from NBCU about the show's cancellation but what has been filmed was expected to air sometime this year.) "Being married...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Savannah Chrisley Nods At Todd And Julie’s Imprisonment And Continued Appeal In New Post: ‘Trust The Process’
Savannah Chrisley has been open through Todd and Julie's trial and imprisonment.
iheart.com
Alan Jackson's Wife Denise Has Always Been An Inspiration To Him
Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise, have been married for more than 40 years, “and we’re happier than we’ve ever been.”. The legendary country superstar reflected on his relationship with Denise, and how she’s always inspired his music throughout his decades-long career as an award-winning artist. Jackson remembered one song in particular, per a statement shared by his record label:
bravotv.com
Noelle Robinson & Cynthia Bailey Are “Upgrading in Every Way”
The RHOA daughter is “trading in” and trading up — and so is her mama. Noelle Robinson will never again underestimate the luxury of a trunk. Cynthia Bailey’s daughter has a brand-new car, and she gushed about all its features in a February 8 Instagram post.
Comments / 1