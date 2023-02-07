Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton’s New Necklace Has a Hidden Meaning, and It Could Be a Subtle Message to Prince Harry According to Experts
Kate Middleton showed off a new piece of jewelry at a recent event for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League team. While hosting a reception for the athletes at Hampton Court Palace to celebrate their victory against France in the World Cup, the Princess of Wales looked elegant in a custom-made burgundy suit from French designer Roland Mouret. She accessorized with gold jewelry, which included a new gold and citrine necklace.
William Will Accept Harry’s Presence at Coronation—for Charles’ Sake
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince William will “of course” abide by his father King Charles’ decision concerning the attendance of Prince Harry at his coronation, a friend of the prince has told The Daily Beast, but William would “much rather Harry wasn’t there.”William’s office did not respond to a request for comment. However, the personal friend told The Daily Beast: “The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent. They haven’t spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Harry and Meghan may attend King Charles' coronation for one person
It has not been confirmed whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend King Charles III’s coronation, but a royal source has claimed that there will be an added incentive for the couple to attend the ceremony.The commentator told The Mirror that Prince Harry and Meghan are close with Princess Eugenie, and may have been among the first family members to hear the news of her pregnancy.“If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie,” the source claimed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
netflixjunkie.com
ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?
Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
King Charles Loses Temper With Queen Camilla In Old Clip: 'We Need To Go!'
Charles grew increasingly impatient as he waited for his wife during a walkabout on a visit to Wrexham in Wales in December, where they also met movie star Ryan Reynolds.
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused. According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting...
Fans Are Losing It Over a Resurfaced Clip of Prince William Making a Super-Sweet Gesture for Kate Middleton
Is you heart prepared for this very cute unearthed moment between Prince William and Kate Middleton? Ready or not, here we go. Back in the spring of 2022, during the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, a bystander caught a really sweet moment between the lovebirds, specifically over an umbrella. The now-viral and resurfaced clip has been posted to TikTok with the caption, “umbrella pls for my queen | #katemiddleton #princesscatherine #princewilliam #wales #fyp.” In the video, we see Kate being offered an umbrella, which she ended up having to decline since her hands were full. However, moments...
Sweet photo of a young Princess Anne bears uncanny resemblance to younger royal but it's her hairstyle that really wows
Princess Anne bears an uncanny resemblance to a member of the Royal Family in an unearthed photo of the Princess Royal at age 12
netflixjunkie.com
Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?
Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Upgrade to $100,000 Audi After Leaving the Royal Palace
A shining engagement ring of $160,000, a ten-bedroom luxurious cottage equipped with staff, a $71,000 Audi, and a Partridge in a Pear tree, are among the few luxuries that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed during their time as a royal. And considering Prince Harry’s statement about the royal family immediately taking away their security, one can assume that not much of the fortunes were carried away when they crossed over to the other side.
allvipp.com
King Charles III: THIS Is What He Regrets Most About Diana's Funeral
King Charles came to regret one aspect of Princess Diana's funeral. His ex-wife was laid to rest after a ceremony broadcast around the world. Here's what bothers him about it now. Princess Diana's funeral went ahead in 1997. Her ex-husband Charles was involved in the planning. The King is said...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Not Welcome” At Prince Williams’ BAFTA Tea Party
BAFTA is skipping right over the “your invite must have gotten lost in the mail” trick and going right for the jugular. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in fact “not welcome” at the independent British arts charity’s 2023 Tea Party on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are Banned from Doing This at Home
It’s a non-negotiable in the Wales’ house.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
Carole Middleton left out in the cold in awkward wedding blunder says author
Carole Middleton's royal wedding drama revealed in book that details the awkward incident, how it played out, and what she did to remedy it
There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
netflixjunkie.com
Have Prince William and Kate Middleton Proved Prince Harry Right by Missing Greek King Constantine’s Funeral?
Prince Harry reflected on the self-absorbed and emotionally detached side of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in Spare. Despite the damaging claims, the Palace has decided against giving any reaction to the book. The royal members are keeping mum and continuing the no complaint policy to maintain the dignity of the crown in public.
