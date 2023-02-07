Aaron Rodgers Gives On-Brand Update On Future

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jason Hall
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's going on a four-day isolation and darkness retreat as he's "still in the art of contemplation about my future" during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (February 7).

"It's going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat just to be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward," Rodgers said.

The three-time MVP specified that the retreat was "four nights of complete darkness" in a "little house" and that he has "a number of friends that have done it and had some profound experiences," which he had been contemplating doing for "a few years now."

Last Tuesday (January 31), Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his last appearance on the Pat McAfee Show .

"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting...I'm not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers said. "When I make up my mind one way or another then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, and everyone else will know at some point."

On January 29, league sources told ESPN 's Adam Schefter that the Packers would prefer "to move on from" Rodgers amid reports of a potential offseason trade.

The Packers are also reportedly committed to finding a trade partner and had "their next plan ready to go" should Rodgers request a trade, according to NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero .

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.

