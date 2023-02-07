Studio Tenn makes The Factory at Franklin permanent location
This theater is about to be a (Studio) Tenn . Studio Tenn , a professional theater company in Franklin, announced it will call The Factory at Franklin its permanent home.
The multimillion-dollar theater will be named Turner Theater in honor of philanthropist Cal Turner’s donation to the arts program. A tentative opening is set for August before the start of the 2023-2024 season — which will also mark the first time in the organization’s history that all of a season’s performances debut in one location.
1 / 3 Rendering provided 2 / 3
The multimillion-dollar theater will be named Turner Theater in honor of philanthropist Cal Turner’s donation to the arts program. A tentative opening is set for August before the start of the 2023-2024 season — which will also mark the first time in the organization’s history that all of a season’s performances debut in one location.
1 / 3 Rendering provided 2 / 3
Rendering provided3 / 3 Rendering provided
What to expect📍 Location
- In and around the area where the Jamison Theater was previously, next to the new Grand Hall and Mojo’s Tacos.
- A lobby named in honor of philanthropists Calvin and Marilyn LeHew
- Box office, dressings rooms, spacious aisles, gathering areas, and a balcony
- Seating for 329 patrons
- Permanent lighting and professional-grade sound and acoustics
- The “Make.Believe.” capital campaign aims to raise $3.5 million for construction and management of the theater
- Make a donation
Comments / 0