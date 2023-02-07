ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Studio Tenn makes The Factory at Franklin permanent location

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8GL2_0kfbAx3800

The announcement comes after much renovation news surrounding The Factory at Franklin.

Rendering provided

This theater is about to be a (Studio) Tenn . Studio Tenn , a professional theater company in Franklin, announced it will call The Factory at Franklin its permanent home.


The multimillion-dollar theater will be named Turner Theater in honor of philanthropist Cal Turner’s donation to the arts program. A tentative opening is set for August before the start of the 2023-2024 season — which will also mark the first time in the organization’s history that all of a season’s performances debut in one location.

1 / 3

Rendering provided

2 / 3

Rendering provided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNLaQ_0kfbAx3800 3 / 3

Rendering provided

What to expect

📍 Location
  • In and around the area where the Jamison Theater was previously, next to the new Grand Hall and Mojo’s Tacos.
🎭 Amenities
  • A lobby named in honor of philanthropists Calvin and Marilyn LeHew
  • Box office, dressings rooms, spacious aisles, gathering areas, and a balcony
  • Seating for 329 patrons
  • Permanent lighting and professional-grade sound and acoustics
💰 Funding
  • The “Make.Believe.” capital campaign aims to raise $3.5 million for construction and management of the theater
  • Make a donation

