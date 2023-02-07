Look: Olivia Rodrigo’s Transformation From Elegant Grammy Presenter Gown to Sparkly After-Party Mini Dress

The singer presented the award for Best New Artist, which she won last year.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest celebrity to try the sheer dress and visible underwear combo—and she killed it. The “drivers license” singer tested out the daring trend, which Liza Koshy , Olivia Wilde , Rita Ora and Hailey Bieber have all slayed—with her 2023 Grammy Awards look on Feb. 5.

Rodrigo wore a sheer black Miu Miu slip dress featuring a square neckline and spaghetti straps. She paired the translucent gown with a black bandeau and boy shorts underneath, and accessorized with a simple clutch and a large black stone necklace. Her nails were painted black and her dark locks were left loose.

Makeup artist Nina Park opted for super natural glam, including winged eyeliner and a glossy lip color.

“grammys 👵🏼 day!!!!!!,” the “good 4 u” singer captioned an Instagram post on Feb. 6. “So special celebrating the magic of music with such wonderful ppl.”

Rodrigo also tossed in some shots of her fabulous after-party look in the photo dump, which she shared with her 29.5 million IG followers. She wore a custom sequined 16Arlington mini dress featuring bell sleeves, an open back and a keyhole chest cut-out.

Both outfits were styled by Danielle Goldberg , while Bryce Scarlett added some curls to her hair for the fun, flirty look.

Rodrigo won three Grammy Awards last year—Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license,” Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album, Sour, and Best New Artist. She presented the latter award to Samara Joy at this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

“I will never forget last year’s Grammy Awards, including the experience of winning Best New Artist that has gone to heroes of mine—from The Beatles to Billie Eilish,” the 19-year-old said before presenting the award. “That will always be a shining moment in my life and I’m so happy the Recording Academy invited me back to experience someone else’s new Grammy moment.”

