Longhorns add 4-star defensive back to 2023 recruiting class

By Billy Gates
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns added another highly-rated in-state recruit to fortify their defensive backfield Tuesday.

Warren Roberson, a safety from Red Oak in the southern portion of the DFW metroplex, is considered a top-50 player in Texas by 247Sports and signed a National Letter of Intent in a ceremony on Tuesday.

How the Longhorns fared signing in-state talent, who are 2024’s top Lone Star State recruits?

That makes 25 recruits in the 2023 class for the Longhorns and the ninth recruit ranked in the Texas top 50 according to 247Sports. Roberson chose Texas over Southern California, TCU and Alabama among other colleges.

Roberson was selected to the Whataburger Super Team , a Texas high school football all-star team put together by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, as a defensive utility player. According to statistics on his MaxPreps page, Roberson had 51 tackles with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He scored six touchdowns as a receiver for the Hawks.

The regular signing period for football programs runs until April 1, but most of the recruits signed during the early period Dec. 21-23. Texas’ recruiting class remains the third-best in the country according to 247Sports.

