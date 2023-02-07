When it comes to getting the most out of your cocktails, the glass you use can actually make a big difference. Think about it—would you drink a cold, clear martini out of a thick ceramic coffee mug? Unlikely. The reason, though, is as much about aromatics, alcohol content, presence of ice, or other accoutrements as it is about aesthetics. A lot more goes into it than you may know. To learn more, we checked in with Zane Harris, the skilled bartender and spirits specialist who designed Riedel's Drink Specific Glassware.

3 DAYS AGO