Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Savannah takes center stage in upcoming episode of 'Samantha Brown’s Places to Love'

Trusted travel icon Samantha Brown is the host of her Emmy award-winning and eponymously-named PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Now in its sixth season, the show follows Brown as she explores exciting locales around the world, discovering little-known secrets and meeting with interesting people along the way. Recently, her travels have taken Brown and her camera crew to the Hostess City, which shines on screen in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Savannah offers 4 new glass recycling drop-off sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is now offering four additional drop-off sites for glass recycling. In January, the city rolled out its new glass recycling program back in January. In addition to the sites at the Bacon Park Transfer Station and Dean Forest Landfill, residents can now drop off their glass at […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good

BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
CLAXTON, GA
WJCL

Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later

Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years …. Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer

Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
SAVANNAH, GA

