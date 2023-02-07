Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new spot in GeorgiaKristen WaltersPooler, GA
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in AmericaEllen EastwoodSavannah, GA
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
East Coast's biggest ‘ship-to-shore’ cranes arrive with fanfare at the Port of Savannah
It's a daily occurrence for big cargo ships to sail past downtown Savannah's busy River Street en route to the bustling port upstream, but Thursday's vessel was different — and its haul, historic. Four massive white cranes — transported by a yellow heavy load carrier named BigLift Baffin —...
How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
Putting it all together: Savannah Country Day overwhelms Savannah Beach
Savannah Beach got no credit and no consideration from Savannah Country Day, which slammed the door 54-31 in Georgia girls basketball action on February 10.
wtoc.com
How to make a pizza with Kool Vibes Pizza
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Pizza Day. It just makes sense to have Wendy and Chennel from Kool Vibes Pizza and Wings here to show us how up our pizza game.
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in America
The First African Baptist Church in Savannah wasn't built until around 1850, but its roots began in 1773, when George Leile, an enslaved man, was licensed by the Baptists to preach to enslaved workers on plantations along the Savannah River.
connectsavannah.com
Savannah takes center stage in upcoming episode of 'Samantha Brown’s Places to Love'
Trusted travel icon Samantha Brown is the host of her Emmy award-winning and eponymously-named PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Now in its sixth season, the show follows Brown as she explores exciting locales around the world, discovering little-known secrets and meeting with interesting people along the way. Recently, her travels have taken Brown and her camera crew to the Hostess City, which shines on screen in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.
travelweekly.com
On Black Cultural Heritage Tours trip, a meal that nourishes both body and soul
Iused to think I knew what Southern food was. Then I actually visited the South. And just like the shrimp often caught by the Gullah Geechee in the tidal marshlands of South Carolina, I didn’t know what hit me when I took that first bite of Lowcountry boil. I...
City of Savannah offers 4 new glass recycling drop-off sites
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is now offering four additional drop-off sites for glass recycling. In January, the city rolled out its new glass recycling program back in January. In addition to the sites at the Bacon Park Transfer Station and Dean Forest Landfill, residents can now drop off their glass at […]
wtoc.com
Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might have seen a familiar face on America’s Got Talent this week - Flau’jae Johnson. This is her second time hitting the national stage. Johnson is a Savannah native and many know her for her talent in the studio and on the basketball court.
yourislandnews.com
Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good
BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
WJCL
Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
wtoc.com
Journey invites local school band to concert after cover song gets their attention
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Tybee Island Maritime Academy modern band received some exciting news Wednesday. For the past few weeks they had been working to learn the hit Journey song ‘Separate Ways’ in hopes of getting the attention of the band who is in Savannah Wednesday playing at Enmarket Arena.
wtoc.com
Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time. The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
WJCL
Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
WSAV-TV
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years …. Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer
Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
Exhibit: Murdaugh Moselle Home Drone Footage
VIDEO: Drone footage shows Alex Murdaugh’s home and dog kennels on the family’s 1,770-acre estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
