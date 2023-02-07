Trusted travel icon Samantha Brown is the host of her Emmy award-winning and eponymously-named PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Now in its sixth season, the show follows Brown as she explores exciting locales around the world, discovering little-known secrets and meeting with interesting people along the way. Recently, her travels have taken Brown and her camera crew to the Hostess City, which shines on screen in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO