Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28thJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
247Sports
Husker press conference updates with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire
The next two Husker assistants up to meet the media are Bob Wager and Garret McGuire. The tight ends coach Wager comes aboard to the Nebraska program after a long, successful career coaching in the high school ranks in Texas, most recently for the last 17 years at Arlington Martin.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth defensive back Kahler to join teammate, former coach at Midland
(Plattsmouth) -- Another Plattsmouth defensive back standout will continue their football career at the next level with Midland. Justice Kahler joins his teammate and secondary mate TJ Fitzpatrick in the Midland 2023 recruiting class. “It was a long process,” Kahler admitted to KMA Sports. “I took a lot of visits,...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central’s Rachel Goodon signs to Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony for star athlete Rachel Goodon on Tuesday. Goodon signed to play basketball for Hastings College. “It’s been a big decision between me and my family, it’s always something that I have wanted to do, so I am...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Another baseball commit, women’s bball anoter ‘w,’ more
While the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team has just a few days until their season starts, Will Bolt and his staff are doing some real work when it comes to recruiting. It looks as though the 2024 class is going to be one that is once again pretty special. The Nebraska...
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here are some highlights and scores from Tuesday night high school basketball action. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Fremont Archbishop Bergan 57.
The Nebraska City News Press
Three Pioneer grapplers heading to the state tournament
The Nebraska City girls’ wrestling team qualified three wrestlers for the Nebraska School Activities Association State Wrestling Championships with top four individual finishes during action at the 37-team district tournament at Lincoln Southeast High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. Qualifiers were Azaria Ruby, fourth at...
247Sports
Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne sweeps Class B bowling titles; Grand Island and Fremont split Class A
WAYNE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school is bringing home a pair of Class B state titles, while a pair of Class A schools battled to a draw at the NSAA State Bowling Championships Tuesday. Wayne claimed its third straight girls state championship with a 3-1 win over Hastings in...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/7): Creighton finds balance in win
(South Orange) -- Creighton beat Seton Hall (15-9, 8-6) 77-64 thanks to five players in double figures. Emma Ronsiek (21), Lauren Jensen (17), Rachael Saunders (14) and Morgan Maly (10) were the double-digit scorers for the Bluejays (17-6, 11-4), and Maly nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. Carly Bachelor...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney High boosters Higgins and Peck receive state-level honors
KEARNEY, Neb. - The Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has awarded Outstanding Service Awards to Tim & Sue Higgins and Mike Peck. The Higgins and Peck are active and longtime members of the Kearney High School Booster Club. “Invested volunteers like Mr. and Mrs. Higgins and Mr. Peck give...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Brook Berringer tribute, basketball rises, more
One Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is doing something in order to pay tribute to the late, great Brook Berringer. That and more in today’s news. It’s going to be a long time until the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team kicks off its season, but there’s still plenty of preparation going on. That includes some players deciding what numbers they are going to wear in 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
FEB 9 (5:50 PM CT) - Bloomfield vs Creighton (NCN TV)
CREIGHTON - The games between Bloomfield and Creighton will be streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 5:50 PM CT. The games will be televised on News Channel Nebraska, by being joined in progress, starting at 6:30 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
UNK cuts ribbon on renovated Martin Hall, new home for five fraternities
KEARNEY, NE — A nearly 70-year-old building on the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s campus is getting new life and new residents. Martin Hall opened in 1954 as a women’s dorm and closed in 2014. On Wednesday, university leaders and students cut the ribbon for the new home for UNK fraternities.
News Channel Nebraska
Caroline I. Gronewold
Caroline I. Gronewold, 88, of rural Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Old Cheney Rehabilitation of Lincoln surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 26, 1934, in Beatrice to Siebend and Sadie (Schuster) Ideus and grew up on a farm between Filley and Adams. She was proud of the time she spent working for the Navy in Lincoln during the Korean Conflict. Caroline married Leonard L. Gronewold on April 10, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, and they lived and farmed northeast of Beatrice. She worked part-time at Mosaic in Beatrice for 35 years. Mosaic held a special place in Caroline’s heart. Leonard and Caroline were lifelong members of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, and most of all her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
