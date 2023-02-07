ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Husker press conference updates with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire

The next two Husker assistants up to meet the media are Bob Wager and Garret McGuire. The tight ends coach Wager comes aboard to the Nebraska program after a long, successful career coaching in the high school ranks in Texas, most recently for the last 17 years at Arlington Martin.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Plattsmouth defensive back Kahler to join teammate, former coach at Midland

(Plattsmouth) -- Another Plattsmouth defensive back standout will continue their football career at the next level with Midland. Justice Kahler joins his teammate and secondary mate TJ Fitzpatrick in the Midland 2023 recruiting class. “It was a long process,” Kahler admitted to KMA Sports. “I took a lot of visits,...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central’s Rachel Goodon signs to Hastings College

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony for star athlete Rachel Goodon on Tuesday. Goodon signed to play basketball for Hastings College. “It’s been a big decision between me and my family, it’s always something that I have wanted to do, so I am...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Three Pioneer grapplers heading to the state tournament

The Nebraska City girls’ wrestling team qualified three wrestlers for the Nebraska School Activities Association State Wrestling Championships with top four individual finishes during action at the 37-team district tournament at Lincoln Southeast High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. Qualifiers were Azaria Ruby, fourth at...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
247Sports

Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (2/7): Creighton finds balance in win

(South Orange) -- Creighton beat Seton Hall (15-9, 8-6) 77-64 thanks to five players in double figures. Emma Ronsiek (21), Lauren Jensen (17), Rachael Saunders (14) and Morgan Maly (10) were the double-digit scorers for the Bluejays (17-6, 11-4), and Maly nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. Carly Bachelor...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney High boosters Higgins and Peck receive state-level honors

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has awarded Outstanding Service Awards to Tim & Sue Higgins and Mike Peck. The Higgins and Peck are active and longtime members of the Kearney High School Booster Club. “Invested volunteers like Mr. and Mrs. Higgins and Mr. Peck give...
KEARNEY, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Brook Berringer tribute, basketball rises, more

One Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is doing something in order to pay tribute to the late, great Brook Berringer. That and more in today’s news. It’s going to be a long time until the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team kicks off its season, but there’s still plenty of preparation going on. That includes some players deciding what numbers they are going to wear in 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

FEB 9 (5:50 PM CT) - Bloomfield vs Creighton (NCN TV)

CREIGHTON - The games between Bloomfield and Creighton will be streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 5:50 PM CT. The games will be televised on News Channel Nebraska, by being joined in progress, starting at 6:30 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a...
BLOOMFIELD, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UNK cuts ribbon on renovated Martin Hall, new home for five fraternities

KEARNEY, NE — A nearly 70-year-old building on the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s campus is getting new life and new residents. Martin Hall opened in 1954 as a women’s dorm and closed in 2014. On Wednesday, university leaders and students cut the ribbon for the new home for UNK fraternities.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Caroline I. Gronewold

Caroline I. Gronewold, 88, of rural Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Old Cheney Rehabilitation of Lincoln surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 26, 1934, in Beatrice to Siebend and Sadie (Schuster) Ideus and grew up on a farm between Filley and Adams. She was proud of the time she spent working for the Navy in Lincoln during the Korean Conflict. Caroline married Leonard L. Gronewold on April 10, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, and they lived and farmed northeast of Beatrice. She worked part-time at Mosaic in Beatrice for 35 years. Mosaic held a special place in Caroline’s heart. Leonard and Caroline were lifelong members of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, and most of all her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
BEATRICE, NE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE

