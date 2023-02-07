Read full article on original website
Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet
While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
Get Cozy! Have Valentine’s Dinner Inside a Capital Region Enchanted Igloo
You can still eat outside during the winter at these restaurants that offer enchanted igloos. There are a few restaurants that are offering this unique and cool dining option. The Barrel in Bolton Landing, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George, and La Capital Tacos in Troy.
‘Light the World’ event for Samantha Humphrey
A "Light the World" event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022.
Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show
I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Despite warmer weather during the daytime, temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees at night.
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
Tractor-Trailer Ignores Road Signs, Becomes Stuck On Hudson Valley Roadway
A tractor-trailer became stuck on an area mountain road after allegedly ignoring numerous signs that the roadway was closed.The incident took place in Ulster County on Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Platte Cove Road, in the town of Saugerties.On Feb. 6, Saugerties police officers responded…
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger
With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
PHOTOS: Broadalbin Baptist Church struck by lightning
According to an online statement from the Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company, the Broadalbin Baptist Church on West Main Street was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location
BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Herkimer BOCES Students Creating a Unique Gift for Valentines Day
It won't smell like a rose, but it definitely looks like one!. Valentine's Day is fast approaching and for most people, it's one that we dread. Chocolate and flowers are nice, but what if she (or he) isn't a fan of either? Good news, you now have the answer you were looking for.
WOW! Huge Reward Offered for Info in Herkimer County Abandoned Dog Case
The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever abandoned a dog at the Herkimer County Humane Society last week has now tripled. That reward has been upped to $3,000 after an initial offering of $1,000. Officials say that's because other parties have come forward to match the initial reward amount.
Looking To Open A Restaurant? This Auction May be for you
Everyone dreams of telling their boss to shove it and starting their own business. But what do you do better than anyone else? Maybe you can sell grapes at a discount that even big box stores would marvel at. Perhaps you make the greatest crisped rice cereal bars known to man. Maybe you want to bring mom's home cooking to the masses.
18-year-old killed in Oxford crash
Yesterday, February 8th, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hoben Road in the Town of Oxford.
Kingston driver crashes into car, hits pedestrian
According to police, a 17-year-old driver struck a vehicle making a legal left-hand turn before hitting a pedestrian.
