Attorney asks for continuance on multifamily dwelling request
CULLMAN, Ala. – The conditional use request for multifamily dwellings on John Cooper Drive S.E. off Old Hanceville Highway was withdrawn by attorney Matthew Carter at the Cullman Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. The proposed project, consisting of 12 apartment buildings housing 400 units, was met with opposition during its public hearing by proprietors of neighboring businesses. Business owners from both Klopfer Painting, located at 1645 John Cooper Drive S.E., and Goat Island Brewing, at 1646 John Cooper Drive S.E., voiced their opinions on the project and how apartments and those residing in them would negatively impact their business. “We’re...
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants terms and conditions of that mortgage from Shirley Frink a/k/a Shirley M. Frink f/n/a Shirley Mae Cooper an unmarried person, to BankFirst Financial Services, successor by merger to Traders and Farmers Bank, dated July 28, 2018 and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama on July 31, 2018, in Mortgage Volume 630 at Page 46; and.
Notice of Abandoned and Unclaimed Vehicles
Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 30, 2023 sealed bids will be taken from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following wrecked, burned, or abandoned vehicles. Ward’s Towing Service LLC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The auction will be held at. Ward’s...
Advertisement for Bids - Hamilton Housing Authority
Sealed bid proposals will be received for the above referenced project by Ms. April Franks, Executive Director, at the office of the Hamilton Housing Authority, hereinafter called “Authority”, at 690 Bexar Avenue East, Hamilton, Alabama, until 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023, then opened and read aloud.
Growing discount retailer opening new store in Alabama
A discount retail store chain that has been rapidly expanding in recent years just announced that it would be opening another new store location in Alabama early next month. Read on to learn more.
Notice of Hearing - Winston County Probate Court
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Robin Lemley as Executrix of the Estate of Joan Carol Cagle Lemley, on the 31st day of January, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having...
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
Notice of Appointment - Veronika Amalie Putman
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Jo Anne Martinez and Barbara Dixie Daves as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Veronika Amalie Putman, on the 2nd day of February, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY...
Deadline to RSVP for Winston Cattlemen's Associaton annual meeting is Friday
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All members who plan to attend need to RSVP by Friday, Feb. 10, by calling Terry Youngblood at (205) 810-4140. The meeting is open to prospective members, as well, and anyone who is wanting to join can RSVP, too. All members and their...
Muscle Shoals dentist offering free dental services
A Muscle Shoals dentist is offering free dental services next week!
More campsites created at Twin Forks
BEAR CREEK - When Twin Forks Campground in Bear Creek reopens March 1, those seeking recreation will have more camping sites to choose from, thanks to an ongoing expansion. At the January Bear Creek Town Council meeting, a vote was taken to purchase tables for the new camping spots at a cost of $900 per unit for an overall cost of $11,700, with funding provided from the American Rescue Plan Act account, announced Mayor Rob Taylor.
Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville
HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 6• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $598 Feb. 7• forgery-3rd degree; person; forged check Arrests Jan. 7Richards, James H.; 36• FTA- switched tag• FTA- insurance violation• FTA- driving while suspended Robbins, Noah W.; 40• receiving stolen property-4th degree• forgery-3rd degree• possession of forged instrument (7 counts) Overton, Johnny L.; 57• FTA- driving without license• FTA- expired tag• FTA- insurance violation King, Pamela A.; 61• criminal trespass-3rd degree• theft of property-4th degree• FTA- theft of property-4th degree James, Matthew S.; 32• theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
