Attorney asks for continuance on multifamily dwelling request
CULLMAN, Ala. – The conditional use request for multifamily dwellings on John Cooper Drive S.E. off Old Hanceville Highway was withdrawn by attorney Matthew Carter at the Cullman Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. The proposed project, consisting of 12 apartment buildings housing 400 units, was met with opposition during its public hearing by proprietors of neighboring businesses. Business owners from both Klopfer Painting, located at 1645 John Cooper Drive S.E., and Goat Island Brewing, at 1646 John Cooper Drive S.E., voiced their opinions on the project and how apartments and those residing in them would negatively impact their business. “We’re...
Advertisement for Bids - Hamilton Housing Authority
Sealed bid proposals will be received for the above referenced project by Ms. April Franks, Executive Director, at the office of the Hamilton Housing Authority, hereinafter called “Authority”, at 690 Bexar Avenue East, Hamilton, Alabama, until 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023, then opened and read aloud.
Notice of Public Auction
By virtue of Lessee’s Agreement on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., a public auction will be held on the premises of Haleyville Storage LLC, 1106 18th Street, Haleyville, Al 35565, for the purpose of disposing of the merchandise stored in unit #’s. A-2, A-21, A-30, D-C29,...
Growing discount retailer opening new store in Alabama
A discount retail store chain that has been rapidly expanding in recent years just announced that it would be opening another new store location in Alabama early next month. Read on to learn more.
Alabama lawmakers say outlook doubtful for $30 million bailout for Birmingham-Southern
State lawmakers say it is unlikely the Legislature will provide $30 million for Birmingham-Southern College to help rescue the private institution from closing because of financial problems. Birmingham-Southern, a liberal arts college with roots going back to 1856, has requested one-time state funding as a bridge to supplement a private...
APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills
Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on actual year-end financial results for Alabama Power Company. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million for 2022. That means customers are due a refund which will...
National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations
Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
Notice of Hearing - Winston County Probate Court
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Robin Lemley as Executrix of the Estate of Joan Carol Cagle Lemley, on the 31st day of January, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having...
Notice of Abandoned and Unclaimed Vehicles
Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 30, 2023 sealed bids will be taken from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following wrecked, burned, or abandoned vehicles. Ward’s Towing Service LLC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The auction will be held at. Ward’s...
12 Alabama National Parks
The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
Notice of Appointment - Veronika Amalie Putman
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Jo Anne Martinez and Barbara Dixie Daves as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Veronika Amalie Putman, on the 2nd day of February, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail
After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
Pauline Collins
Pauline Collins, 80, of Linden, North Carolina, formerly of Haleyville, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. Pauline was born on February 17, 1942 in Haleyville. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home...
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Toby Yarbrough
Toby Yarbrough, 90, of Haleyville, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. He served in the United States Army with the 107th Trucking Company during the Korean War and worked at Formed Tubes as plant manager. He was a member of Haleyville Methodist Church, belonged to the Haleyville Civitan Club, served on the Haleyville Board of Education and was inducted into the Winston County Sports Hall of Fame.
Madison Square Mall | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama
Madison Square Mall was a shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. The largest in the city, it encompassed over 929,993 sq ft (86,399.2 m2). It was also the oldest extant enclosed shopping mall (after the Heart of Huntsville Mall closed) in the city until its closure in 2017. The mall was located on the corner of University Drive (US 72) and Research Park Boulevard (SR-255).
