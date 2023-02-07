Read full article on original website
Notice of Hearing - Winston County Probate Court
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Robin Lemley as Executrix of the Estate of Joan Carol Cagle Lemley, on the 31st day of January, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having...
Paul Evans Kirkpatrick
Paul Evans Kirkpatrick, 98, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1924 in Winston County, but had lived with his daughter and son-in-law in Trussville for the past few years. Paul learned about hard work from an early age. He was...
Jerry Kyeth Boyles
Jerry Kyeth Boyles, 78, of Haleyville, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He served in the United States Army and the Army National Guard. He was a retired salesman in the wholesale flower Business and was a Minister of the Gospel, having been the Minister at Haleyville Freewill Baptist Church for 17 years.
Advertisement for Bids - Hamilton Housing Authority
Sealed bid proposals will be received for the above referenced project by Ms. April Franks, Executive Director, at the office of the Hamilton Housing Authority, hereinafter called “Authority”, at 690 Bexar Avenue East, Hamilton, Alabama, until 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023, then opened and read aloud.
Deadline to RSVP for Winston Cattlemen's Associaton annual meeting is Friday
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All members who plan to attend need to RSVP by Friday, Feb. 10, by calling Terry Youngblood at (205) 810-4140. The meeting is open to prospective members, as well, and anyone who is wanting to join can RSVP, too. All members and their...
Notice of Public Auction
By virtue of Lessee’s Agreement on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., a public auction will be held on the premises of Haleyville Storage LLC, 1106 18th Street, Haleyville, Al 35565, for the purpose of disposing of the merchandise stored in unit #’s. A-2, A-21, A-30, D-C29,...
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants terms and conditions of that mortgage from Shirley Frink a/k/a Shirley M. Frink f/n/a Shirley Mae Cooper an unmarried person, to BankFirst Financial Services, successor by merger to Traders and Farmers Bank, dated July 28, 2018 and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama on July 31, 2018, in Mortgage Volume 630 at Page 46; and.
Toby Yarbrough
Toby Yarbrough, 90, of Haleyville, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. He served in the United States Army with the 107th Trucking Company during the Korean War and worked at Formed Tubes as plant manager. He was a member of Haleyville Methodist Church, belonged to the Haleyville Civitan Club, served on the Haleyville Board of Education and was inducted into the Winston County Sports Hall of Fame.
Superintendent talks paraprofessional standards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Paraprofessional standards are getting attention in Alabama. Teacher aides are required to have a minimum of48 college credits or pass assessments. Jefferson County Schools has been alerting paraprofessionals of the requirement. The Superintendent, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says there are 25 - 31 employees who don't meet that standard of have not provided documentation of needed requirements.
Linda Jean Howard
Linda Jean Howard, 62, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Linda attended Grace Baptist Church. She was a fun loving and happy person with a hippie soul who loved to be on the go. If you’d mention going somewhere, she was ready to ride. We’d always joke about a rolling stone gathers no moss. She had a mischievous side, not knowing what her next move would be.
Alabama lawmakers say outlook doubtful for $30 million bailout for Birmingham-Southern
State lawmakers say it is unlikely the Legislature will provide $30 million for Birmingham-Southern College to help rescue the private institution from closing because of financial problems. Birmingham-Southern, a liberal arts college with roots going back to 1856, has requested one-time state funding as a bridge to supplement a private...
Pauline Collins
Pauline Collins, 80, of Linden, North Carolina, formerly of Haleyville, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. Pauline was born on February 17, 1942 in Haleyville. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home...
Carol Butler Harris
Carol Butler Harris, 71, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Carol was a Christian and a member of Russellville United Methodist Church. She taught English and Spanish before retiring with the Lawrence County Board of Education. Carol was a member of the United Methodist Women, Phi Mu Sorority and the Cow Bells.
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
Notice of Abandoned and Unclaimed Vehicles
Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 30, 2023 sealed bids will be taken from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following wrecked, burned, or abandoned vehicles. Ward’s Towing Service LLC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The auction will be held at. Ward’s...
Decatur homeless residents attend City Council meeting to plead for assistance
News 19 previously reported that Decatur city leaders are refusing to fund the homeless advocates who are the sole caregivers for hundreds who can't afford housing or services.
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Guilty plea in 2020 Helicon homicide
Caleb Scott Farley, 22, of 2001 County Road 22, pleaded guilty to murder and arson first degree, based on the incident which occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Hayes’ residence at 5954 Helicon Road, according to Winston County District Attorney Scott Slatton. Hayes’...
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
ALEA's Marine Patrol to hold boating basics/license course in Winston County
WINSTON COUNTY - Local fire departments will serve as a host site for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol to hold a boating basics/license course this spring. There will be three different opportunities for persons to take the course in Winston County. The first will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Helicon Fire Department, located at 6019 Helicon Road. The course will also be taught Saturday, March 11, and Saturday, April 1, both times at the Arley Fire Department on Helicon Road. The times for the March and April courses will also be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
