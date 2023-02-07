WINSTON COUNTY - Local fire departments will serve as a host site for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol to hold a boating basics/license course this spring. There will be three different opportunities for persons to take the course in Winston County. The first will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Helicon Fire Department, located at 6019 Helicon Road. The course will also be taught Saturday, March 11, and Saturday, April 1, both times at the Arley Fire Department on Helicon Road. The times for the March and April courses will also be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

WINSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO