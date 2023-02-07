Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC restaurant owners in limbo as City Council stalls on permanent outdoor dining
Gabriel Stulman at an outdoor dining shed at Jeffrey's Grocery in the West Village, one of four restaurants he runs in Manhattan. Nearly 13,000 establishments are still operating under an emergency executive order put in place during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. [ more › ]
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
multihousingnews.com
Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
New York YIMBY
First Proposed Housing Development Following Soho/NoHo Rezoning Revealed for 277 Canal Street in Manhattan
United American Land has revealed plans to construct a new mixed-used property at 277 Canal Street, the first project to be announced following passage of a controversial neighborhood rezoning of more than 55 city blocks across Soho and NoHo. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the proposed building will top out at 13 stories and comprise a mix of market-rate rentals, affordable housing units, and retail on the lower levels. The property is located at the convergence of Soho and Chinatown on the northeast corner of Canal Street and Broadway, and currently houses a bank, a gym, and several small-box retail businesses.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 38 apartments in Downtown Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 38 newly constructed apartments at 200 Montague St. near Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from 54,960 to $215,150 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,528 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units available, which can...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
New York YIMBY
125 Greenwich Street Lands $313 Million to Finish Construction in Manhattan’s Financial District
Fortress Investment Group, Bizzi & Partners, and U.S. Immigration Fund have closed on $313 million in construction financing to complete 125 Greenwich Street, a stalled 88-story residential skyscraper in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, the 912-foot-tall structure is planned to yield 273 condominium units with interiors by March & White and marketing by Douglas Elliman Marketing Development, which is aiming to launch sales this fall. The loan was provided by Northwind Group, a debt fund manager headquartered in New York City. Work will resume with Time Square Construction and Plaza Construction jointly managing contracting duties for the property located at the corner of Greenwich and Thames Streets, just south of the World Trade Center complex and Liberty Park.
Inside Bjarke Ingels’s Stunning Pair of Twisting Condo Towers in New York City
If you’ve been patiently awaiting the completion of One High Line, you’re not alone. The highly anticipated Manhattan condo project, a pair of twisting towers in the city’s West Chelsea neighborhood, is nearly ready for its grand debut this summer. While there’s no shortage of incredible architecture and residential towers in New York, One High Line takes up an entire block of one of West Chelsea’s last pieces of prime real estate. The condo, designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, founder of BIG architecture firm, will officially welcome residents this summer. There are 236 units within the 36- and 26-story towers,...
New York YIMBY
223 West 46th Street Nears Completion in Times Square, Manhattan
Construction is finishing up on the 20-story Marriott SpringHill hotel at 223 West 46th Street in Times Square. Designed by Gene Kaufman Architects and developed by McSam Hotel Group, the 70,000-square-foot structure will yield 200 guest rooms. Zhong Wang Construction Services is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.
Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
Best Pizza: Westchester Eatery Ranks High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massape…
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches at 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue in Williamsbridge, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Aglin Zefi, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $187,330.
You can walk through this colorful corridor of light in downtown Manhattan right now
Now through March 30, New Yorkers will get to walk inside a pretty awesome-looking colorful corridor made of ropes, intended to echo the towering urban landscape surrounding it, in downtown Manhattan. "Geo" is currently on display in front of 140 Broadway by Liberty Street in the Financial District. The 30-by-10-foot...
therealdeal.com
Cardboard magnate sells Carhart Mansion duplex for $20M
Cardboard magnate Dennis Mehiel and his wife Karen are out at the Carhart Mansion. The couple sold their duplex at 3 East 95th Street for $20 million, or $1,930 per square foot, according to ACRIS. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo drifted on and off the market without a buyer for about...
pix11.com
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn
New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
Launch of full LIRR service at Grand Central Madison has a date
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison will launch into full Long Island Rail Road service starting at the end of February. The full slate of trains will come to the new Midtown transportation hub starting Feb. 27, MTA CEO Janno Lieber said at an unrelated event on Wednesday. This follows a trial run of […]
therealdeal.com
Ranking the brokerages that rule NYC’s suburbs
The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground. The Real Deal combed Department of State records...
Mayor Adams blames rat infestation at his Brooklyn home on neighbor
Eric Adams' war on rats dates back to his tenure as Brooklyn borough president. "The entire block is infested," Adams said during the hearing on summonses for a “rat runway” at his Bed-Stuy home. [ more › ]
