If you’ve been patiently awaiting the completion of One High Line, you’re not alone. The highly anticipated Manhattan condo project, a pair of twisting towers in the city’s West Chelsea neighborhood, is nearly ready for its grand debut this summer. While there’s no shortage of incredible architecture and residential towers in New York, One High Line takes up an entire block of one of West Chelsea’s last pieces of prime real estate. The condo, designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, founder of BIG architecture firm, will officially welcome residents this summer. There are 236 units within the 36- and 26-story towers,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO