A TikToker and Taylor Swift lookalike is vehemently defending herself after she was attacked for being disinvited to the Grammys last minute

TikToker Ashley Leechin , who has amassed more than 1 million TikTok followers thanks to her striking resemblance to Taylor Swift, said she was offered real tickets to the Grammys by the media company Sweety High.

However, after spending thousands of dollars on travel and childcare, Leechin told Insider the offer was rescinded as soon as her plane was taxiing in Los Angeles. "I feel like it was whiplash," she said.

Leechin, whose likeness to Swift has even received a co-sign from the singer's mother, recounted her version of events in a series of TikTok videos that have amassed millions of views. Still, people online are hard to sympathize with her. Commenters did not believe her when she first shared she was invited to the Grammys — and they're not feeling sorry for her for the rescinded invitation either.

According to Leechin, here's what happened

On January 31, Leechin first shared the exciting news on TikTok: "I have partnered with the Grammys," she said . "Yes, the 2023 Grammys – I am headed there this Sunday." In subsequent videos, she teased the dress she was wearing for the event, as well as a pre-flight get-ready routine .

But then came a sudden about-face on the day of the awards show. Leechin wrote that she'd been notified that "there are no more tickets" as soon as her plane landed in Los Angeles. It was particularly crushing, she recounted , as she'd spent $2,000 on travel, lodging, apparel, and childcare.

Despite the fact that the appearance was unpaid and that she would have to fund the trip herself, Leechin said she was "blinded" by the exclusive invite and the lure of the red carpet.

Leechin said a Sweaty High rep boasted about tickets being upwards of $10,000. "I was like, maybe I don't need compensation. Maybe this is just an experience."

In exchange for the tickets and the opportunity to walk the red carpet, a contract stipulated that Leechin was to deliver 31 posts on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Leechin said on TikTok that she never signed that contract, but countered with a deal memo of her own. She was insistent that someone be allowed to walk the red carpet with her, but that deal was never signed by Sweety High. Leechin and her husband nevertheless flew to Los Angeles, only to be notified of the rescinded offer upon landing.

On social media, when the Swift lookalike shared the disappointing news, people did not believe her. Leechin is already a polarizing figure within certain circles of the Swiftie community, so commenters immediately assumed she was lying about the entire opportunity.

"I have people telling me that I am a pathological liar," she said. "Things like I don't deserve to live, I should be locked up in a psych ward, and that Taylor hates me."

She felt compelled to share several TikToks with receipts in an effort to clear her name and reputation. However, many aren't buying it.

"ANY brand that wants to represent you WILL PAY FOR YOU to travel/attend," a top commenter wrote. "Your publicist should know this. Everyone should know this!"

A cautionary tale for fellow creators

Leechin has learned a major lesson from this mishap. She also has some theories as to how her invitation got revoked.

"I won't speak about it because I don't have the facts, but there's something much bigger than [Sweety High] just not having a ticket for me."

Lechin said she's since reached out to the CEO of the Recording Academy, which is responsible for the Grammy Awards every year. The CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., told her he would " look into this ," per screenshots of their exchange she shared in another TikTok. Insider has reached out to Harvey Mason Jr. for comment.

And despite the harassment, the TikToker stands by her story and hopes it serves as a cautionary tale for fellow creators.

"If you get approached by a big company with a blue check mark, just do your research," she said. "Don't just agree."