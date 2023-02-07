Read full article on original website
Notice of Appointment - Walter Neil Masters
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Mary Lou Masters and Randall Neil Masters as Co-Executors of the Estate of Walter Neil Masters, on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN...
Attorney asks for continuance on multifamily dwelling request
CULLMAN, Ala. – The conditional use request for multifamily dwellings on John Cooper Drive S.E. off Old Hanceville Highway was withdrawn by attorney Matthew Carter at the Cullman Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. The proposed project, consisting of 12 apartment buildings housing 400 units, was met with opposition during its public hearing by proprietors of neighboring businesses. Business owners from both Klopfer Painting, located at 1645 John Cooper Drive S.E., and Goat Island Brewing, at 1646 John Cooper Drive S.E., voiced their opinions on the project and how apartments and those residing in them would negatively impact their business. “We’re...
Advertisement for Bids - Hamilton Housing Authority
Sealed bid proposals will be received for the above referenced project by Ms. April Franks, Executive Director, at the office of the Hamilton Housing Authority, hereinafter called “Authority”, at 690 Bexar Avenue East, Hamilton, Alabama, until 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023, then opened and read aloud.
Guilty plea in 2020 Helicon homicide
Caleb Scott Farley, 22, of 2001 County Road 22, pleaded guilty to murder and arson first degree, based on the incident which occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Hayes’ residence at 5954 Helicon Road, according to Winston County District Attorney Scott Slatton. Hayes’...
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants terms and conditions of that mortgage from Shirley Frink a/k/a Shirley M. Frink f/n/a Shirley Mae Cooper an unmarried person, to BankFirst Financial Services, successor by merger to Traders and Farmers Bank, dated July 28, 2018 and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama on July 31, 2018, in Mortgage Volume 630 at Page 46; and.
Former Blountsville teacher's murder conviction upheld in appeals court
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 8, 2023:. The Alabama Attorney General's Office released information which stated the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Bobbie Holaway, 66, of Blountsville. Holaway was convicted in June 2020 for the murder of her husband, Jerry Holaway. Bobbie Holaway was sentenced...
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Attorneys for man who allegedly set a Priceville woman on fire ask for mental evaluation
Attorneys for a Hillsboro man suspected of setting a Priceville woman on fire have asked the Morgan County courts to order a mental evaluation for the man.
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 6• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $598 Feb. 7• forgery-3rd degree; person; forged check Arrests Jan. 7Richards, James H.; 36• FTA- switched tag• FTA- insurance violation• FTA- driving while suspended Robbins, Noah W.; 40• receiving stolen property-4th degree• forgery-3rd degree• possession of forged instrument (7 counts) Overton, Johnny L.; 57• FTA- driving without license• FTA- expired tag• FTA- insurance violation King, Pamela A.; 61• criminal trespass-3rd degree• theft of property-4th degree• FTA- theft of property-4th degree James, Matthew S.; 32• theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Notice of Public Auction
By virtue of Lessee’s Agreement on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., a public auction will be held on the premises of Haleyville Storage LLC, 1106 18th Street, Haleyville, Al 35565, for the purpose of disposing of the merchandise stored in unit #’s. A-2, A-21, A-30, D-C29,...
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith facing additional theft charges
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith is facing additional theft charges following his arrest last week, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Paul Evans Kirkpatrick
Paul Evans Kirkpatrick, 98, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1924 in Winston County, but had lived with his daughter and son-in-law in Trussville for the past few years. Paul learned about hard work from an early age. He was...
Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville
HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
Notice of Abandoned and Unclaimed Vehicles
Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 30, 2023 sealed bids will be taken from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following wrecked, burned, or abandoned vehicles. Ward’s Towing Service LLC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The auction will be held at. Ward’s...
Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.
