Linda Jean Howard, 62, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Linda attended Grace Baptist Church. She was a fun loving and happy person with a hippie soul who loved to be on the go. If you’d mention going somewhere, she was ready to ride. We’d always joke about a rolling stone gathers no moss. She had a mischievous side, not knowing what her next move would be.

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO