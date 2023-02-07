ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita names new HR director for the city

By Wil Day
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jason Hood has been named the new director of human resources for the City of Wichita.

Hood has over 20 years of experience leading successful human resources teams, according to a release from the city of Wichita. He has served HR roles in education, with Fortune 100 companies, city and municipal governments, and non-profits, and has experience with labor relations and negotiations according to the city.

“Mr. Hood has an extensive and varied background in human resources management. We look forward to his leadership and expertise to help us develop a workforce that provides public service at the highest level of performance,” said City Manager Robert Layton in a news release.

Residents seek to recall Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin

Hood holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law, a master of business administration from Millikin University Tabor School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in English from Wabash College.

He replaces Chris Bezruki, who retired in December. Bezruki was accused by 3 Wichita police deputy chiefs and Former Chief Gordon Ramsay of having an inappropriate relationship with the Fraternal Order of Police and undermining command staff .

Hood’s first day with the City of Wichita will be Feb. 27.

Comments / 10

Calvin Jefferson
3d ago

why does he have too be an Affirmative Action Hire? Seems like you didn't read the article where it mentions his Qualifications.

KWCH.com

Wichita school board to decide whether to sell former school building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, will take a vote on whether to sell the former Price Elementary School property in east Wichita. The school, which was later changed to an alternative middle school called Blackbear Bosin Academy, has sat vacant since 2011.
kfdi.com

Wichita awards first water rebates of the year

The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
KSN.com

Welcome to SCHEELS – Store Construction Status/Behind the Scenes Tour

Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more. The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on...
Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
kmuw.org

Sustaining Life: A Wichita Chef finds joy in the relationship between food and diners

It may be called "The Sweet Spot" but executive chef Preston Darnell spends as much time creating savory delights as sweet ones. The professionally trained chef has worked in Wichita at the Olive Tree, YaYa's Euro Bistro and has been at The Sweet Spot since it opened its doors five years ago. For this edition, of In The Mix, Carla Eckels checks out Preston's culinary skills.
KSN News

