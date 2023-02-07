Wichita names new HR director for the city

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jason Hood has been named the new director of human resources for the City of Wichita.

Hood has over 20 years of experience leading successful human resources teams, according to a release from the city of Wichita. He has served HR roles in education, with Fortune 100 companies, city and municipal governments, and non-profits, and has experience with labor relations and negotiations according to the city.

“Mr. Hood has an extensive and varied background in human resources management. We look forward to his leadership and expertise to help us develop a workforce that provides public service at the highest level of performance,” said City Manager Robert Layton in a news release.

Hood holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law, a master of business administration from Millikin University Tabor School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in English from Wabash College.

He replaces Chris Bezruki, who retired in December. Bezruki was accused by 3 Wichita police deputy chiefs and Former Chief Gordon Ramsay of having an inappropriate relationship with the Fraternal Order of Police and undermining command staff .

Hood’s first day with the City of Wichita will be Feb. 27.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.