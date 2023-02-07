ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

flarecord.com

Bill would raise the stakes for Floridians who challenge local land-use plans

A bill introduced in the Florida Legislature last month would force citizens who file lawsuits opposing local government land-use amendments, including zoning for new housing projects, to pay the local government’s legal fees if the public agency prevails. HB 359, authored by state Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville), sponsored the...
The Free Press - TFP

Florida House Panel Backs Bill On Renter Fees

As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would
PSki17

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
News4Jax.com

Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection

Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
Citrus County Chronicle

Group asks how African American course violates Florida law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had...
Citrus County Chronicle

Governor has no right to executive privilege

As much as he might want to be, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not yet the President of the United States. He is the governor of Florida. His recent move to use executive privilege as justification for keeping information secret has sparked a significant backlash from open-government advocates.
wmfe.org

Bill would require sellers to disclose a property's flood history

Sellers would be required to disclose a history of flooding at residential and commercial properties under a bill filed in the Florida Legislature. The measure would require sellers to disclose “water or moisture-related damage caused by a natural flood event within the last 10 years," according to the bill's language.
floridapolitics.com

Mari Velar: Preserving health care for Florida’s seniors

Patient input at every step will be key to ensure access to innovative, affordable medications and treatments. Medicare is one of the most-used federal programs in Florida, with more than 3 million enrollees in the state, amounting to 20% of Florida’s population. The best part — nearly 90% of beneficiaries, including myself, are satisfied with their prescription drug coverage and believe their Part D plan provides good value.
fox35orlando.com

Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
WCTV

Catholic Bishops call on Governor to halt Dillbeck execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to halt the execution of Donald Dillbeck and commute his sentence to life without parole. DeSantis signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last month and the twice-convicted killer is scheduled to die by lethal injection on...
