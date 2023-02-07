Patient input at every step will be key to ensure access to innovative, affordable medications and treatments. Medicare is one of the most-used federal programs in Florida, with more than 3 million enrollees in the state, amounting to 20% of Florida’s population. The best part — nearly 90% of beneficiaries, including myself, are satisfied with their prescription drug coverage and believe their Part D plan provides good value.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO