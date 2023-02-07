Read full article on original website
flarecord.com
Bill would raise the stakes for Floridians who challenge local land-use plans
A bill introduced in the Florida Legislature last month would force citizens who file lawsuits opposing local government land-use amendments, including zoning for new housing projects, to pay the local government’s legal fees if the public agency prevails. HB 359, authored by state Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville), sponsored the...
Florida Department Of Health Fines TV Station After Denying In-Person Candidate Debate Over COVID Vax
Prior to the 2022 midterm elections, Republican Congressional District 9 candidate Scotty Moore was denied entry into WESH-2’s television studio to debate his Democrat opponent due to WESH’s vaccine requirement. Shortly after, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), in conjunction with the Moore campaign,
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
Florida House Panel Backs Bill On Renter Fees
As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection
Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
Citrus County Chronicle
Group asks how African American course violates Florida law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had...
Florida bill aims to give job promotion preference to veterans & their relatives
A Florida bill filed in the state Senate Thursday would require the state and its political subdivisions to give promotional preference to some veterans or their relatives.
Citrus County Chronicle
Governor has no right to executive privilege
As much as he might want to be, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not yet the President of the United States. He is the governor of Florida. His recent move to use executive privilege as justification for keeping information secret has sparked a significant backlash from open-government advocates.
wmfe.org
Bill would require sellers to disclose a property's flood history
Sellers would be required to disclose a history of flooding at residential and commercial properties under a bill filed in the Florida Legislature. The measure would require sellers to disclose “water or moisture-related damage caused by a natural flood event within the last 10 years," according to the bill's language.
islandernews.com
Proposed affordable housing legislation bans rent caps, reduces regulations and offers tax breaks for affordable development
The growing problem of a lack of affordable housing has been building for several years in Florida, but it exploded into an outright crisis in 2022, as rents on average increased in the state’s biggest metropolitan areas by 24 percent, according to rent.com. It’s an issue that many local...
Judge rules against DeSantis' request for minors to undergo 'mental examinations' in transgender coverage lawsuit
DeSantis and his allies have taken a number of steps to curtail gender-affirming treatment.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Highlights Plan To Provide $2 Billion In Tax Relief For Florida Families
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intent to pass the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families a historic $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year. The proposed
floridapolitics.com
Mari Velar: Preserving health care for Florida’s seniors
Patient input at every step will be key to ensure access to innovative, affordable medications and treatments. Medicare is one of the most-used federal programs in Florida, with more than 3 million enrollees in the state, amounting to 20% of Florida’s population. The best part — nearly 90% of beneficiaries, including myself, are satisfied with their prescription drug coverage and believe their Part D plan provides good value.
fox35orlando.com
Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
WCTV
Catholic Bishops call on Governor to halt Dillbeck execution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to halt the execution of Donald Dillbeck and commute his sentence to life without parole. DeSantis signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last month and the twice-convicted killer is scheduled to die by lethal injection on...
Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments, Including Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Hamilton County Court and one to the Hillsborough County Court. Jamie Tyndal, of Jasper, to serve as a judge on the Hamilton County Court. Tyndal has been the owner of the Law Office of Jamie L. Tyndal, P.A....
Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
Possible changes in store for construction defect lawsuits in Florida
Lawmakers could continue moving forward next week with a proposal that would shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes.
WDW News Today
Bill for Florida Takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District Passed by State Affairs Committee
The new bill for the state of Florida to take over Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has been passed by the State Affairs Committee. House Bill 9B will no longer dissolve the district on June 1, 2023, but rename it and put a state board in charge. Members of the board will be appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
