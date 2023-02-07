ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

Newmark Secures 10,593-Square-Foot Lease for KTAP at Landmarked 488 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

Newmark announces today it has secured a new 10,593-square-foot lease on behalf of the New York City-based law firm Kudman Trachten Aloe Posner LLP (“KTAP”). The new long-term lease marks the relocation of the firm’s headquarters from Third Avenue, occupying the entire 23rd floor of 488 Madison Avenue in Midtown. Newmark Directors Cooper Weisman and Scott Gutnick represented the tenant, KTAP, on their lease transaction.
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

REBNY Announces 2023 Annual Event Honorees

The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), New York City’s leading real estate trade association, today announced the distinguished New York City civic and real estate industry leaders who will be honored at the REBNY Annual. On April 20th at the Glasshouse, this signature event brings together industry leaders and public officials for a night of celebration, unmatched networking, awards, and a world-class culinary experience to recognize our collective contributions to New York City. Honorees will receive awards during the night’s seated dinner alongside the iconic REBNY dais to recognize their unparalleled commitment to the welfare of New York City, its residents and their exceptional contributions to real estate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Sidewalk Labs Hosts BOMA New York

In the middle of December 2022, and only two weeks after BOMA New York announced the formation of its Proptech Committee, Google’s Sidewalk Labs and BOMA New York hosted an engaging, practical conversation on sustainability and decarbonization, followed by a facility tour of the NYC Google campus at Chelsea market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Changes to Rent-Stabilized Housing Laws Can Bring Thousands of Vacant Affordable Units Online, Unlock Over $1 Billion in Economic Activity

A new report by the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) released today highlights the steep costs of owning and operating rent-stabilized units in New York City. In recent years, a combination of rising operating costs, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes has made maintaining rent-stabilized properties in New York City nearly impossible and brought the system to the brink. When long-term tenants leave rent-stabilized apartments – the vast majority of which were built before 1974 – property owners are routinely left with upwards of $75,000 in necessary renovations. But current regulations make it financially infeasible to make these upgrades, leading to the current situation in which tens of thousands of units are vacant and unavailable for rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy