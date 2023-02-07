A new report by the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) released today highlights the steep costs of owning and operating rent-stabilized units in New York City. In recent years, a combination of rising operating costs, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes has made maintaining rent-stabilized properties in New York City nearly impossible and brought the system to the brink. When long-term tenants leave rent-stabilized apartments – the vast majority of which were built before 1974 – property owners are routinely left with upwards of $75,000 in necessary renovations. But current regulations make it financially infeasible to make these upgrades, leading to the current situation in which tens of thousands of units are vacant and unavailable for rent.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO