As they prep for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs have a phenomenon at quarterback. He threw for thousands of yards in high school, earning scholarship offers from universities that would compete on the national stage. His talents playing baseball and basketball in high school still earn mentions when the news media profile him. In college, he set records for passing at his school, once throwing for six touchdowns in a single game. During his senior year in college, he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns. He even caught two touchdowns while on the roster as quarterback.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO