Notice of Hearing - Winston County Probate Court
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Robin Lemley as Executrix of the Estate of Joan Carol Cagle Lemley, on the 31st day of January, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having...
Paul Evans Kirkpatrick
Paul Evans Kirkpatrick, 98, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1924 in Winston County, but had lived with his daughter and son-in-law in Trussville for the past few years. Paul learned about hard work from an early age. He was...
Advertisement for Bids - Hamilton Housing Authority
Sealed bid proposals will be received for the above referenced project by Ms. April Franks, Executive Director, at the office of the Hamilton Housing Authority, hereinafter called “Authority”, at 690 Bexar Avenue East, Hamilton, Alabama, until 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023, then opened and read aloud.
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants terms and conditions of that mortgage from Shirley Frink a/k/a Shirley M. Frink f/n/a Shirley Mae Cooper an unmarried person, to BankFirst Financial Services, successor by merger to Traders and Farmers Bank, dated July 28, 2018 and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama on July 31, 2018, in Mortgage Volume 630 at Page 46; and.
Notice of Public Auction
By virtue of Lessee’s Agreement on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., a public auction will be held on the premises of Haleyville Storage LLC, 1106 18th Street, Haleyville, Al 35565, for the purpose of disposing of the merchandise stored in unit #’s. A-2, A-21, A-30, D-C29,...
Jerry Kyeth Boyles
Jerry Kyeth Boyles, 78, of Haleyville, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He served in the United States Army and the Army National Guard. He was a retired salesman in the wholesale flower Business and was a Minister of the Gospel, having been the Minister at Haleyville Freewill Baptist Church for 17 years.
Deadline to RSVP for Winston Cattlemen's Associaton annual meeting is Friday
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All members who plan to attend need to RSVP by Friday, Feb. 10, by calling Terry Youngblood at (205) 810-4140. The meeting is open to prospective members, as well, and anyone who is wanting to join can RSVP, too. All members and their...
Guilty plea in 2020 Helicon homicide
Caleb Scott Farley, 22, of 2001 County Road 22, pleaded guilty to murder and arson first degree, based on the incident which occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Hayes’ residence at 5954 Helicon Road, according to Winston County District Attorney Scott Slatton. Hayes’...
Toby Yarbrough
Toby Yarbrough, 90, of Haleyville, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. He served in the United States Army with the 107th Trucking Company during the Korean War and worked at Formed Tubes as plant manager. He was a member of Haleyville Methodist Church, belonged to the Haleyville Civitan Club, served on the Haleyville Board of Education and was inducted into the Winston County Sports Hall of Fame.
Pauline Collins
Pauline Collins, 80, of Linden, North Carolina, formerly of Haleyville, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. Pauline was born on February 17, 1942 in Haleyville. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home...
Notice of Abandoned and Unclaimed Vehicles
Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 30, 2023 sealed bids will be taken from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following wrecked, burned, or abandoned vehicles. Ward’s Towing Service LLC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The auction will be held at. Ward’s...
Carol Butler Harris
Carol Butler Harris, 71, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Carol was a Christian and a member of Russellville United Methodist Church. She taught English and Spanish before retiring with the Lawrence County Board of Education. Carol was a member of the United Methodist Women, Phi Mu Sorority and the Cow Bells.
More campsites created at Twin Forks
BEAR CREEK - When Twin Forks Campground in Bear Creek reopens March 1, those seeking recreation will have more camping sites to choose from, thanks to an ongoing expansion. At the January Bear Creek Town Council meeting, a vote was taken to purchase tables for the new camping spots at a cost of $900 per unit for an overall cost of $11,700, with funding provided from the American Rescue Plan Act account, announced Mayor Rob Taylor.
