BEAR CREEK - When Twin Forks Campground in Bear Creek reopens March 1, those seeking recreation will have more camping sites to choose from, thanks to an ongoing expansion. At the January Bear Creek Town Council meeting, a vote was taken to purchase tables for the new camping spots at a cost of $900 per unit for an overall cost of $11,700, with funding provided from the American Rescue Plan Act account, announced Mayor Rob Taylor.

BEAR CREEK, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO