ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Bicyclist hit, injured by car in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is hurt after getting hit by a car in Holland Township Saturday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the car was traveling out of a Lowe’s parking lot toward Felch Street at around 2:30 p.m. when it had the green light to proceed.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 in custody in connection to overnight drive-by shooting in Kent City

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a Kent City drive-by shooting and a pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says a report of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Main Street NW came in just before midnight on Thursday. Deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at a home whose owner was near the front door. No one was injured, but a nearby home was hit by gunfire.
KENT CITY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed. City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual. Police were alerted to the messages...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

$3,200 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of homicide suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search is underway for a person of interest connected to a Grand Rapids homicide case. The investigation began Oct. 19, 2022, after detectives discovered the body of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi near Bridge Street NW, police said. Investigation begins: Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy