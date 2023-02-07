Read full article on original website
Bicyclist hit, injured by car in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is hurt after getting hit by a car in Holland Township Saturday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the car was traveling out of a Lowe’s parking lot toward Felch Street at around 2:30 p.m. when it had the green light to proceed.
2 in custody in connection to overnight drive-by shooting in Kent City
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a Kent City drive-by shooting and a pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says a report of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Main Street NW came in just before midnight on Thursday. Deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at a home whose owner was near the front door. No one was injured, but a nearby home was hit by gunfire.
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Prosecutor decides no charges will be issued in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO, MI – No charges will be issued in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Patrick Harbor. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor finalized his decision this week, months after his office began reviewing the case. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the Kalamazoo Public Safety investigation into Harbor’s Sept. 12,...
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
Jury finds man guilty of July 2022 shooting
A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.
Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed. City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual. Police were alerted to the messages...
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office: Missing Portage mom case now a homicide investigation
PORTAGE, Mich. — Detectives in Kalamazoo county are investigating the killing of a Portage mother who went missing in December. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen leaving her home at 9 p.m. that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Police say that she was last heard from about an hour later when she called her children around 10:20 p.m., saying she would be home shortly.
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
Wyoming Police identify man shot, killed after domestic dispute Friday
WYOMING, Mich. — Police have identified the man shot and killed outside a Wyoming apartment complex Friday afternoon. The Wyoming Police Department say 30-year-old Devin McDonald was found fatally shot outside an apartment in the 2200 block of Michael Avenue Southwest around 1:15 p.m. An officer responded to the...
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
$3,200 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of homicide suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search is underway for a person of interest connected to a Grand Rapids homicide case. The investigation began Oct. 19, 2022, after detectives discovered the body of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi near Bridge Street NW, police said. Investigation begins: Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation...
2 townhouses, 1 car damaged in Kentwood shooting
Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.
Police: Manager embezzled over $2 million from Trinity Health
A woman was charged for embezzling a suspected $2 million from Trinity Health in Grand Haven, police said.
Bullet lands in bedroom after shots fired near Hudsonville
According to Ottawa County dispatchers, deputies were sent to City View Drive just south of Rosewood Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
65-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing Kalamazoo road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Friday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened before 7 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo resident was trying to cross the road when he was hit. An exact...
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
