Newman University recently launched its official podcast, “The Newman Bond,” for listeners around the world to enjoy. “In this podcast, we’ll be sharing and celebrating the stories, lessons, tips and experiences of those who make up the Newman community,” explained Newman President Kathleen Jagger, Ph.D., MPH. “It’s a place where you will learn new things, enjoy conversations among experts and hopefully see just what makes this university such a special place: the people.”

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO