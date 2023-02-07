Read full article on original website
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
Yair Rodriguez has conflicted feelings about interim title ahead of UFC 284 fight with Josh Emmett
Yair Rodriguez has worked his whole career to eventually compete for a UFC title, but he admits to having conflicted feelings about the interim belt up for grabs at UFC 284. With reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moving up to 155 pounds to challenge Islam Makhachev for his lightweight title, Rodriguez is matched up against Josh Emmett in the co-main event at UFC 284. While some fighters have celebrated an interim title win, others like Justin Gaethje have gone as far as discarding the belt because it’s not consider an undisputed championship.
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: Islam Makhachev is ‘that dude,’ but Alexander Volkanovski ‘shines under pressure’
Israel Adesanya is confident the world will hear “and new” this Saturday night in Perth, Australia. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski aims to further cement himself in the history books at UFC 284 on home soil. “The Great” returns to the lightweight division for the first time since his promotional debut in 2016. This time, he’ll be challenging for 155-pound gold against recently minted titleholder, Islam Makhachev.
UFC 284 preview show: What’s the best possible outcome for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski?
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will battle it out in a champion vs. champion matchup for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284, a fight that will determine who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today. If Volkanovski, the current featherweight champ, gets it done and pulls off the upset, where will the win rank all-time?
Alexander Volkanovski: Islam Makhachev ‘weak’ for saying he’s crazy to try to be ‘champ-champ’
Alexander Volkanovski is well aware of the inherent risks that come along with moving up a division to challenge a dominant champion like Islam Makhachev. For the first time since he became a top contender in the featherweight division, Volkanovski will enter his fight at UFC 284 as a decided underdog. He’s facing physical challenges unlike anything he’s dealt with previously in the octagon, not to mention a ground attack from Dagestani wrestler who came up under arguably the greatest lightweight fighter in history in Khabib Nurmagomedov.
No Bets Barred: Will Alexander Volkanovski prove the haters wrong and win the lightweight title at UFC 284?
On Saturday, the superfight of the year goes down when UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. It’s a battle of the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, and so of course, the No Bets Barred boys are here to break the action down.
Jose Aldo targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in 2023: ‘It might be an exhibition on his side, but not for me’
Jose Aldo wants a shot at a boxing legend in 2023. Following his successful professional boxing debut, the former UFC featherweight champion told MMA Fighting on Friday in Rio de Janeiro that he is in talks to box undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout later this year. “His...
UFC 284 Paths to Victory: How Alexander Volkanovski can etch his name in history against Islam Makhachev
It’s that time, folks. The best fight of the year and one of the most important matchups in UFC history takes place this weekend when Islam Makhachev puts his lightweight title on the line against the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284. If Makhachev wins, he’ll ascent to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and if Volkanovski wins, the question will turn to where among the all-time greats does he rank?
Alexander Volkanovski vows ‘very dangerous’ strategy for Islam Makhachev: ‘You’re going to see me really, really want to hurt him’
If Islam Makhachev wants to underestimate Alexander Volkanovski, that’s music to the ears of the UFC featherweight champion. Volkanovski and Makhachev face off Saturday night in a highly-anticipated champion vs. champion bout at UFC 284, which takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Makhachev is not only a heavy betting favorite to successfully defend his lightweight belt, he also carries a significant size advantage into the 155-pound bout. At 5-foot-10, Makhachev is four inches taller than Volkanovski and will likely be the much heavier man on fight night — a fact he’s consistently reminded Volkanovski of in the lead-up to the bout.
Morning Report: Islam Makhachev’s coach says he will ‘clear out’ lightweight division before chasing welterweight title
Islam Makhachev intends to follow in Alexander Volkanovski’s footsteps one day. This Saturday, the UFC lightweight champion defends his title against the featherweight champ in the main event of UFC 284, and according to Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, Makhachev also intends to move up a weight class eventually.
Video: Jose Aldo outpoints Emmanuel Zambrano to win pro boxing debut at Shooto event
RIO DE JANEIRO — Jose Aldo kicked off his professional boxing career with a win in Brazil. The former UFC and WEC featherweight king entered the squared circle for the first time Friday night in Rio de Janeiro, and though he wasn’t able to get the knockout he hoped for, Aldo (1-0) dominated Argentine boxer Emmanuel Zambrano (0-4) in a 140-pound match in the main event of Shooto Boxing.
UFC 284 press conference video
The UFC 284 press conference features two champions and UFC president Dana White on Friday morning. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, along with Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett, Jack Della Maddalena, and Randy Brown, will answer questions from the media. The UFC 284 press conference...
