Proposed bill in New Mexico aims to limit school expulsion, suspension of young kids
SB 283 is expected to be heard in the Senate Education Committee Friday morning.
Roundhouse Roundup: Firearm legislation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday likely won’t be the busiest day at the Roundhouse, but there are some interesting bills being discussed in committee. February 11, legislators are set to consider several gun bills. Firearm offenses There’s already been intense debate at the Roundhouse around gun bills. But Saturday, the House Consumer & Public Affairs […]
Roundhouse Roundup: Abolishing the Public Education Department
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate over education in New Mexico is ramping up. Already, legislators debated ways to provide more educational options to kids. And Friday, February 10, legislators are scheduled to debate letting voters remove the Public Education Department (PED). Replacing PED Today, the Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to debate Senate Joint […]
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
NMSU suspends men’s basketball season
IRS: New Mexicans won’t need to pay federal taxes on rebates or relief payments
The state's tax department is telling residents to file as soon as they can.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
Nearly six years after KRQE introduced you to a mystery in northern New Mexico surrounding carved stone pillars, we may finally have some idea where they came from and who put them there.
Are 2022 tax rebates considered ‘taxable income’?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Internal Revenue Service is asking New Mexicans to hold off on filing their taxes for now. The agency is looking to clarify whether tax rebates issued in 2022 are considered “taxable income” for federal purposes. The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has already declared that the 2022 tax rebates are […]
No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
Brittany Alert issued for Highland Meadows man last seen in Albuquerque
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanely Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M. He was last...
Frigid start, milder afternoon as clouds increase
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly clear skies and very cold temps! Temps are below 0° once again for the northern mountains! So bundle up this morning. At least we’ll warm up a solid 10-15° this afternoon as we turn our winds around from the west/southwest. This will give us some moisture and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will reach near 50° for Santa Fe, lower 50s for the ABQ metro, and upper 50s for southeastern NM. It’ll be a much warmer Sunday morning as well with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70° near Roswell and near 60° for Albuquerque with more sun than clouds.
Warmer weather before multiple winter storms next week
The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Overnight lows will once again be 5-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, with wind chill a slight factor very early Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
Warmer weather this weekend before an active pattern returns into next week
The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Still, highs were 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday east but still well below average for this time of year. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
