Kentucky Celebrates February as Lamb Month
Sheep and lamb producers across the state joined Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles in Lexington earlier this week to commemorate February as Lamb Month in Kentucky. In a news release, Quarles highlighted the benefits of sheep as an excellent livestock option for many Kentucky farms, noting that not only is lamb a lean and protein-rich meat, but it also provides milk and fiber, thus adding to the state’s agricultural diversity.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
CCPS Considering Weapons Detection Systems For High Schools
The Christian County Board of Education will host a special called meeting Monday afternoon to consider the purchase of a weapons detection system for three schools. According to an agenda released by the district Friday afternoon, the cost of the weapons detection systems in Christian County High School; Hopkinsville High School; and Bluegrass Academy is over $809,000.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks
Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Hunting Coyotes with rifles, shotguns in KY is open year-round with no bag limit
It’s just been in the past 50 years that the coyote (Canis latrans) become established east of the Mississippi River. Coyotes spread their range eastward from the Great Plains and Mountain West, filling the ecological niche of the gray wolf and red wolf, native species that no long exist here.
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Christian County Approved For Beginning Farmer Loan Program Funding
The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation announced Friday it has approved over $1.5 million for eight agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth, including Christian County. At its monthly meeting, the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation approved $26,250 for Christian County’s Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The program is designed to assist individuals...
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store
A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
Strangulation charges against Valentine upgraded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robbie Valentine, the former University of Louisville men’s basketball player and community leader, is under arrest and charged with strangulation. At his arraignment Friday, the charge was upgraded from strangulation 2nd degree to 1st degree. According to the arrest citation, Valentine and his girlfriend had...
Youngsters Share Own Words With Trigg School Board
The acrostic poem is one where its author chooses a word, and with each letter spells out another word or phrase to create a theme or message that resonates with a reader. During Thursday night’s Trigg County Board of Education meeting, a quintet of the district’s brightest elementary students shared such works with the panel — as part of their development in the Gifted & Talented program under Angelica Garnett.
'Unfortunate and unnecessary decision': Papa Johns to sell Louisville headquarters
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A nationwide pizza chain announced they are selling their Louisville corporate campus on Wednesday. Papa John's corporate office in Jeffersontown will be put on sale next week. The company said since returning to in-office work last year, they found their current campus no longer fits their...
Gubernatorial Candidate Alan Keck Speaks at Town Hall Meeting in Princeton
Republican Gubernatorial candidate and two-term Mayor of Somerset Alan Keck stopped in Princeton for a town hall meeting with local residents Wednesday evening. In an interview with the News Edge at the Carriage House on the grounds of the Adsmore Museum, Keck said the town halls provide Kentuckians a way to get to know him and his platform, as well as time for residents to voice their own concerns.
Christian County Facilities Plan Amended To Put 6th Grade In Middle Schools
The Christian County Public Schools Facility Planning Committee is sending a revised plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Thursday night, the Committee gathered at the Board office to discuss the potential changes. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says the amendment would move 6th grade back into the middle schools and transition three other buildings.
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
News Edge’s Legislative Update Returns Sunday
A recent tradition for local politicians will start up again this weekend on WHVO. News & Ag Director Alan Watts says the Legislative Update returns Sunday after the Noon News Edge. Watts adds by listening to the program, you’ll hear from area legislators about what’s going on in the Kentucky...
