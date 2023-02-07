ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
techxplore.com

Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition

Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inyerself

The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!

We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.
Good News Network

A Big Step Towards Hydrogen Fuel Out of Thin Air—Just Like a Plant

A device that can harvest water from the air and provide hydrogen fuel—entirely powered by solar energy—has been a long-held dream of scientists, but it’s now close to fulfillment. Chemical engineer Kevin Sivula and his team have made a significant step towards bringing this vision closer to...
Interesting Engineering

This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots

Lazzarini, an Italian design house, unveiled their plans for a 74-meter-long superyacht powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel, Plectrum, takes design cues from America's latest sailboats and features an innovative foiling system. According to Boat International, the design is inspired by the "more contemporary" America’s Cup sailboats - specifically...
Interesting Engineering

World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia

The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
Flying Magazine

Continental Engine Issue Drives Grounding of Cirrus SR22s, Other Aircraft

Cirrus says Up to 40 percent of its 2021 buyers of the SR series single-engine piston aircraft were “new to aviation.” [Courtesy: Cirrus Aircraft]. An urgent notification to customers and operators of Cirrus SR22 series airplanes powered by certain piston engines manufactured recently by Continental Aerospace Technologies suggests an immediate grounding would be prudent.
The Associated Press

HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics

HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, have collaborated to advance a new approach to predictive and preventive maintenance of vehicle electronics. The HARMAN and proteanTecs solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology, deep data analytics and advanced device health monitoring to notify, predict and prevent malfunctions in the entire fleet. The details and use cases of this integrated solution are available in a new white paper, detailing the companies’ joint cloud and onboard applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005240/en/ HARMAN and proteanTecs collaborate to advance predictive and preventive maintenance for automotive electronics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine

Cessna SkyCourier Expands Capability With Gravel Kit Option

Textron Aviation predicts that the gravel kit option will make the SkyCourier more attractive for humanitarian organizations, law enforcement or any customer who benefits from operating off unimproved runways. [Courtesy: Textron Aviation]. Textron Aviation (NYSE: TXT) is increasing the operational flexibility of the recently certified Cessna SkyCourier with the introduction...

Comments / 0

Community Policy