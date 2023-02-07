Read full article on original website
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
EV batteries getting second life on California power grid
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy.
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
Honda Wants To Build Hydrogen Commercial Trucks, But It Needs A Partner
Honda has big plans for the future, and they involve far more than just EVs and hybrids. Speaking to a round table with the media, company representatives outlined plans to expand into the hydrogen fuel cell space beyond just passenger cars. “Now is the time to expand the commercialization of...
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Decades after winning the world's first jet-powered dogfights, US fighter pilots are still flexing their muscles over Korea
An area along the North Korea-China border known as "MiG Alley" was the site of intense dogfights for much of the Korean War.
The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!
We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.
Good News Network
A Big Step Towards Hydrogen Fuel Out of Thin Air—Just Like a Plant
A device that can harvest water from the air and provide hydrogen fuel—entirely powered by solar energy—has been a long-held dream of scientists, but it’s now close to fulfillment. Chemical engineer Kevin Sivula and his team have made a significant step towards bringing this vision closer to...
Huge Ekranoplan-Like Airlifter Design Teams Selected By DARPA
General AtomicsAurora Flight Sciences and General Atomics have been chosen to compete to design and possibly build the gigantic Liberty Lifter X-plane.
Airbus deliveries fell by a third to 20 jets in January
PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) deliveries fell by a third to 20 airplanes in January compared to 30 in the same month last year, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots
Lazzarini, an Italian design house, unveiled their plans for a 74-meter-long superyacht powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel, Plectrum, takes design cues from America's latest sailboats and features an innovative foiling system. According to Boat International, the design is inspired by the "more contemporary" America’s Cup sailboats - specifically...
Energy storage facility in California deploys 1,300 used EV batteries
None of the batteries used have been modified before repurposing.
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
Flying Magazine
Continental Engine Issue Drives Grounding of Cirrus SR22s, Other Aircraft
Cirrus says Up to 40 percent of its 2021 buyers of the SR series single-engine piston aircraft were “new to aviation.” [Courtesy: Cirrus Aircraft]. An urgent notification to customers and operators of Cirrus SR22 series airplanes powered by certain piston engines manufactured recently by Continental Aerospace Technologies suggests an immediate grounding would be prudent.
Quartz
Climate lawyers are suing Shell's directors personally over the oil giant's emissions
Activists are finding all kinds of ways to pressure companies to act on climate change. The latest: In the UK, a group of climate lawyers is suing Shell’s directors personally for putting the oil major at risk by refusing to make a better climate change adaptation plan. The lawsuit,...
HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics
HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, have collaborated to advance a new approach to predictive and preventive maintenance of vehicle electronics. The HARMAN and proteanTecs solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology, deep data analytics and advanced device health monitoring to notify, predict and prevent malfunctions in the entire fleet. The details and use cases of this integrated solution are available in a new white paper, detailing the companies’ joint cloud and onboard applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005240/en/ HARMAN and proteanTecs collaborate to advance predictive and preventive maintenance for automotive electronics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine
Cessna SkyCourier Expands Capability With Gravel Kit Option
Textron Aviation predicts that the gravel kit option will make the SkyCourier more attractive for humanitarian organizations, law enforcement or any customer who benefits from operating off unimproved runways. [Courtesy: Textron Aviation]. Textron Aviation (NYSE: TXT) is increasing the operational flexibility of the recently certified Cessna SkyCourier with the introduction...
