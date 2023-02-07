ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

ARPA grants encourage home ownership in the Electric City

By Iyee Jagne
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Owning a home can be very costly as inflation continues to rise, so the Electric City has found a way to help.

In an effort to encourage home ownership, Scranton is offering grants to first-time home buyers as well as homeowners who need repairs for their homes.

Efforts continue to find new Luzerne County manager

The city is partnering with Neighboring Works and Agencies for Community Empowerment to make it all possible.

More than one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be available.

Residents can apply for the aid through existing homebuyer, home weatherization, and aging-in-place programs.

