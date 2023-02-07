Read full article on original website
WAFF
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man getting out of his car after a previous crash was hit and killed on I-65 in Limestone County on Tuesday night. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the man was walking across northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 when he was struck by a semi-truck.
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Public Auction
By virtue of Lessee’s Agreement on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., a public auction will be held on the premises of Haleyville Storage LLC, 1106 18th Street, Haleyville, Al 35565, for the purpose of disposing of the merchandise stored in unit #’s. A-2, A-21, A-30, D-C29,...
Attorney asks for continuance on multifamily dwelling request
CULLMAN, Ala. – The conditional use request for multifamily dwellings on John Cooper Drive S.E. off Old Hanceville Highway was withdrawn by attorney Matthew Carter at the Cullman Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. The proposed project, consisting of 12 apartment buildings housing 400 units, was met with opposition during its public hearing by proprietors of neighboring businesses. Business owners from both Klopfer Painting, located at 1645 John Cooper Drive S.E., and Goat Island Brewing, at 1646 John Cooper Drive S.E., voiced their opinions on the project and how apartments and those residing in them would negatively impact their business. “We’re...
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
myjrpaper.com
Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville
HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
mynwapaper.com
Advertisement for Bids - Hamilton Housing Authority
Sealed bid proposals will be received for the above referenced project by Ms. April Franks, Executive Director, at the office of the Hamilton Housing Authority, hereinafter called “Authority”, at 690 Bexar Avenue East, Hamilton, Alabama, until 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023, then opened and read aloud.
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 6• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $598 Feb. 7• forgery-3rd degree; person; forged check Arrests Jan. 7Richards, James H.; 36• FTA- switched tag• FTA- insurance violation• FTA- driving while suspended Robbins, Noah W.; 40• receiving stolen property-4th degree• forgery-3rd degree• possession of forged instrument (7 counts) Overton, Johnny L.; 57• FTA- driving without license• FTA- expired tag• FTA- insurance violation King, Pamela A.; 61• criminal trespass-3rd degree• theft of property-4th degree• FTA- theft of property-4th degree James, Matthew S.; 32• theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
mynwapaper.com
Addison woman killed in Friday crash in Morgan County
DANVILLE - An Addison woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday, Feb. 3, in Morgan County. Wanda M. Harbison, 73, was fatally injured when the 2002 Ford Escape in which she was a passenger was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Jason E. Jacques, 45, of Tuscumbia. Harbison was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WAAY-TV
Grant helps but leaves hole in North Alabama sheriffs' offices after permitless carry funding ends
A bill is in the works to make sure sheriffs' offices in Alabama are getting enough money to cover the deficit caused by the state's permitless carry law. The permitless carry law includes a grant to help offices cover some of the loss. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community...
WAFF
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants terms and conditions of that mortgage from Shirley Frink a/k/a Shirley M. Frink f/n/a Shirley Mae Cooper an unmarried person, to BankFirst Financial Services, successor by merger to Traders and Farmers Bank, dated July 28, 2018 and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama on July 31, 2018, in Mortgage Volume 630 at Page 46; and.
Hartselle Enquirer
Former deputy facing felony charge
A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
WAFF
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
WAFF
Roadside panhandlers could go to jail if Alabama legislator gets his way
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
