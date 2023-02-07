Read full article on original website
Billy Idol is playing a show at the Hoover Dam: tickets start at $1200
Just 250 tickets are available for Billy Idol's exclusive show at the historic landmark on the border of Nevada and Arizona
Duran Duran Reveal 2023 Arena Tour Dates with Nile Rodgers and Bastille
Following a year of milestone moments, including performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, wrapping up their North American Tour, and closing out 2022 with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran has added on a run of arena shows for 2023.
New York Post
Beck & Phoenix are touring together in 2023. Some tickets are a steal
We love a good co-headliner tour. And, folks, 2023 has a number of great tours for fans that want to see two superstars for the price of one. Just a few of our favorites on the road in the next few months include Billy Joel with Stevie Nicks, Lynyrd Skynyrd joining ZZ Top and a George Strait-Chris Stapleton pairing.
Beyoncé Adds Seven New Dates To RENAISSANCE Tour
It’s only been 24 hours since Beyoncé finally announced the dates for her upcoming RENAISSANCE tour. However, she has already added seven new dates in select cities to meet fans’ demands. In addition to the original 26 domestic dates across most major cities, a second date has been tacked on to the Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Washington D.C. stops.More from VIBE.comLizzo Is Your Friendly, Neighborhood Superhero In "Special" Music VideoBeyoncé Unveils 'Renaissance' 2023 World Tour DatesLil Wayne Announces 'Welcome To Tha Carter' Tour The highly-anticipated, international live experience comes after her “theatrical” Dubai performance from last...
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
WJCL
Beyoncé announces dates for Renaissance world tour, which includes a stop in Georgia
VIDEO ABOVE: Beyonce Performs At Atlantis The Royal Hotel In Dubai. Beyoncé has the Internet buzzing once again after announcing dates and locations for her upcoming international 2023 tour. On Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month, Beyoncé announced her world tour on Instagram. This content is...
Stereogum
The Lost Days (Tony Molina + Sarah Rose Janko) – “In The Store”
Back in 2021, Tony Molina and Sarah Rose Janko starting making music together as the Lost Days, writing songs in East Oakland, where Janko lived at the time, and then recording them in West Oakland. Those early tracks were released as the Lost Demos, first on cassette and later on vinyl. The pair kept writing songs with each other, even as Janko moved to New Orleans, and today they’re announcing their first full-length album, In The Store.
Skinny Puppy Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour
Skinny Puppy have announced a farewell tour that will also serve as a celebration of their 40th anniversary as a band. The Spring 2023 North American trek kicks off April 6th in San Antonio, Texas, and runs through May 9th in Seattle. Led into Gold will provide support. A Live...
Stereogum
JJUUJJUU – “Nowhere”
Back in September, the psych-rock group JJUUJJUU released their first new single in four years, “Daisy Chain,” ahead of a performance at Desert Daze, a festival that was founded by one its head member Phil Pirrone. “We recorded two albums during the pandemic and Wednesday will mark the beginning of the next era of JJUUJJUU,” the band shared at the time. They followed that up with another new single, “Crappy New Year,” and today they’re back with yet another one, the expansive “Nowhere.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Sweep The Leg Johnny’s Steve Sostak Dead At 49
Steve Sostak, the saxophonist and vocalist for Chicago-based indie/experimental projects such as Sweep The Leg Johnny, Check Engine, and ZZZZ, has died, Stereogum can confirm. He was 49. Originally from Chicago, Sostak’s Facebook page had the performer currently living in Beijing. More recently, he co-founded Inspire Citizens, an organization “empowering...
Stereogum
Sidney Gish – “Filming School” & “MFSOTSOTR”
At shows early this year, New York indie-pop favorite and erstwhile Boston college student Sidney Gish was telling crowds she’d have a new album out in January. That didn’t happen — I’m told she’s still working on it — but in the meantime we do have two new Gish songs out today via the Sub Pop Singles Club. “Filming School” and “MFSOTSOTR” are both the kind of quirky, minimal, winsome songs Gish made her name on. The former is warm and loopy, the latter driving and full of sick riffs.
Stereogum
SEA.HEAR.NOW 2023 Will Bring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Pro Surfers, & More To Asbury Park
New Jersey’s surf-themed SEA.HEAR.NOW festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park this September 16 and 17. Headlined by the Killers and Foo Fighters, the fest also features a surfing component in which teams captained by pro surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer will square off. Other musical acts on the bill: Weezer, Sheryl Crow, the Breeders, Tegan & Sara, Greta Van Fleet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, the Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Sunflower Bean, and more. Tickets can be acquired here starting with a presale this Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10AM ET.
Stereogum
Floating Points Will Perform Pharaoh Sanders Collaboration Promises With Shabaka Hutchings, Four Tet, & Caribou At Hollywood Bowl
In 2021, Sam Shepherd’s Floating Points project memorably released an album-length collaboration with the late free-jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders (pictured above with Shepherd) and the London Symphony Orchestra, and we named it one of the best albums of the year. Now, Floating Points has announced the world-premiere performance of Promises taking place one night only — September 20 — at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The performance will also feature Shabaka Hutchings, Four Tet, Caribou, the Los Angeles Studio Orchestra, and more.
Stereogum
Allison Lorenzen & Midwife – “Glycerine” (Bush Cover)
The Denver slowcore musician Allison Lorenzon has joined forces with the dreamy New Mexico band Midwife for a cover of Bush’s 1994 alt-rock hit “Glycerine,” which appeared on their debut album Sixteen Stone. Their new take on the track is sparse and haunting, and it comes with some hypnotic video stitching together moments from life on the road. The pair of artists have toured together in the past, and are about to play a few more dates together as well. They previously teamed up on 2021’s “VALE.” Listen to their cover of “Glycerine” below.
Stereogum
Shalom – “Soccer Mommy”
Last month, Shalom announced her debut Ryan Hemsworth-produced album Sublimation with “Happenstance,” which landed on our list of the best songs of the week. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Soccer Mommy,” which is indeed named after the Sophie Allison project. “This song is...
Stereogum
Hearts Of Oak Turns 20
Ted Leo has a hell of a voice. Upon discovering his music two decades ago, the first thing I noticed about Leo — because how could you not — was the way he whipped around that wild falsetto, deploying it in piercing bursts and explosive roars. He was a kamikaze pilot guided by musicality as much as fervor, fearlessly pushing to the top of his range until his songs exploded. Few frontmen in the punk-rock realm have ever wielded such potent vocal cords, and Leo arguably never sent them careening through a better batch of material than on Hearts Of Oak, the second LP credited to Ted Leo And The Pharmacists, released 20 years ago this Saturday.
Stereogum
Samiam Announce First Album In 12 Years, Share New Song “Crystallized”
Back in the ’90s, the Berkeley punk band Samiam figured out a beefy, melodic sound that was heartfelt and vulnerable but still muscular. Their whole style influenced entire generations of pop-punk, emo, and melodic hardcore bands; it’s hard to picture someone like Saves The Day or Hot Water Music really working without Samiam’s precedent. Samiam have never broken up, but they’ve sometimes gone inactive. Today, they’ve announced their first album since 2011’s Trips.
Stereogum
OK Cool – “normal c”
Bridget Stiebris and Haley Blomquist are OK Cool, a Chicago-based indie band with a new EP on the way. It’s called fawn, and it blows through eight songs in 17 minutes. Lead single “normal c,” out today with a video by Justin Sheehan and Brian Garbrecht of Roadhouse Productions, is full of snaking riffs and fiery vocals, and on first listen it strikes me as quite good.
Stereogum
Sleaford Mods – “Force 10 From Navarone” (Feat. Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw)
Last month, Sleaford Mods announced a new album, UK Grim. The duo’s follow-up to 2021’s. will be out in March and features contributions from Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, and Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw. We’ve already heard the lead single and title track, and now Sleaford Mods are sharing their collaboration with Shaw, “Force 10 From Navarone,” which I think officially qualifies them as a post-punk supergroup.
Stereogum
Issei Herr – “Prelude (An Eternity Of Light)” & “Aubade (The Farewell Is A Beginning)”
Brooklyn cellist and composer Issei Herr runs in the same circles as Rachika Nayar and Maria BC, who (respectively) contributed some production touches and guest vocals to Herr’s new album Distant Intervals. Dropping in April on NNA Tapes, the album was recorded mostly on cello in Herr’s bedroom closet. Herr laid down hundreds of layers of sound and samples into a sort of ambient-classical meditation on the distance between our real lives and our dreams and ideals.
