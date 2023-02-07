Read full article on original website
residentnews.net
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics
A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
Fort Stewart soldier dies en route to training exercise
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier died Tuesday on his way to a training exercise in California. The 3rd Infantry Division soldier 26-year-old Pfc. Kaleb Franklin was flying with a group of soldiers to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, when he experienced an inflight medical emergency. According to Fort […]
News4Jax.com
Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence
ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Council candidate quit as Sheriff’s Lieutenant amid misconduct investigation
He allegedly had an affair in 2003 with a female officer, who he later married. Norman Brewer touts his 15 years as a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for visitors to his campaign home page. But the Jacksonville City Council candidate makes no mention of the public scandal that unfolded as he left the force.
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
Police: Person in custody after 'credible threat' to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sadie Tillis Elementary was on lockdown Thursday morning due to a social media threat. A person has since been taken into custody, according to Duval County Public Schools. The school is now safe and reopened, officials said. Students riding the bus to school were re-routed to...
douglasnow.com
Georgia prison warden arrested on RICO charges
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO Act), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.
Woman rescued, duplex severely damaged after fire in Bartram Park
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are currently working on a residential fire on Mondovi Lane.
Flexing muscle: Alma Bacon County tightens grip on Darien Mcintosh
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Alma Bacon County's performance in a 66-45 destruction of Darien Mcintosh for a Georgia girls basketball victory on February 11.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia prison warden fired, faces RICO charges in connection to smuggling, murder cases
WAYCROSS, Ga. - One of Georgia’s top men in charge of keeping prisoners behind bars is himself behind bars this week after being arrested on RICO charges. Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross was charged with conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organization act, bribery, false statements and violation of oath by public officer.
Family identifies 19-year-old victim in I-295 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 19-year-old former Raines High School football player says he died just days after celebrating his birthday. Timothy Hall Jr. was loved by many. His mother said on Facebook that he was "the family adhesive." The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report,...
Jacksonville inmate died of fentanyl overdose, per Medical Examiner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The death of a 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail in December was the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to a report from the Medical Examiner's Office. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says units were initially dispatched to the jail in referenced to an unresponsive...
FHP investigating double traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic fatality in Fernandina Beach.
Man, woman accused of blocking, pointing gun at school bus full of kids, Glynn County deputies say
A man and woman were arrested Monday, accused of blocking a school bus full of children and pointing a gun at it.
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
