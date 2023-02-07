Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants on Friday. 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Broadway in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a pending felony domestic battery charge. Bond is set for $10,000. 38-year-old Jessica Essary...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
Police find secret drug lab in southern Illinois home
SALEM, Ill. – Police found a secret drug lab in one southern Illinois home while responding to a call for service earlier this week. The Salem Police Department says the discovery happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Pruyn Street. No arrests have been made in the investigation as of Saturday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $15,000 for Salem man allegedly caught removing catalytic converter
Bond has been set at $10,000 for a 42-year-old Salem man who was allegedly caught by Salem Police cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the driveway of a home on East Boone Street. Curtis Holstlaw of North Hamilton was charged in Marion County Court on Wednesday with...
wrul.com
Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants
Police Chief Jason Carter reports the arrest of two Carmi women on Thursday. At around 1:30 p.m. 28 year old Sally Spivey of Summit Street was arrested on the Pundrakes parking lot on a Felony Warrant for Retail Theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bond on the warrant was set at $1500. Spivey was additionally charged with felony Retail Theft from a business in Carmi. She is being held in the White County pending the setting of bond for the most recent Retail Theft charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th at 9 a.m.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Chyenne N. Norsic of Shelbyville for an Effingham County mittimus to jail and a Shelby County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Chyenne was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 34 year old Zachary D. Tegenkamp...
wdml.com
Free on bail, Shobonier man arrested on new charges
FAYETTE COUNTY — A 34-year-old Shobonier man was charged Thursday in Fayette County Court with multiple felony drug charges. Vandalia police arrested Zachary E. Hawk this week and he was formally charged Thursday with Class X felonies for unlawful delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of between 100 and 400 grams of meth. Hawk was also charged with misdemeanors for resisting a peace officer, possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer.
Bomb threat at IL Jr. high leads to evacuation, arrest
FLORA, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students were evacuated from Floyd Henson Jr. High after the Flora Police Department received information regarding a possible bomb threat. According to a post from the Flora Illinois Police Department, on Feb. 9 officers immediately reported to Floyd Henson Jr. High and began working with school officials to gather information about […]
wdml.com
Mt. Vernon man charged with being armed habitual criminal
MOUNT VERNON — A 27-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been charged in Jefferson County Court with drug and weapons offenses, including being an armed habitual offender – a Class X felony. According to Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Mt...
wgel.com
Vandalia Woman Pleads To Bond County Charge
Erin T. Bone, age 25 of Vandalia, entered a guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday to the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, receives credit for about 75 days of jail time previously served, and will be on supervised release for one year after serving the prison time.
wdml.com
Bond set at $150k for Odin man found with meth and fentanyl
Bond was set at $150,000 Thursday morning for a 34-year-old Odin man charged in Marion County Court with multiple high-level drug charges. According to Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps, his office received a report of a vehicle partially in the roadway of Soper Drive with the driver passed out behind the wheel.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 year old Jordan A. Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Jennifer J. Smith of Pana for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jennifer posted bond and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police discover drug lab in home on South Pruyn
The Salem Police Department discovered a clandestine drug lab in the basement of a home at 201 South Pruyn Street Tuesday night. The discovery came after police were asked to assist a resident at the home who had received an Order of Protection earlier in the day and wanted officers to check to verify the respondent on the Order of Protection had not returned to the home.
wgel.com
Greenville Man Faces Two Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44 of Greenville, pled guilty to two drug charges on January 26 in Bond County Circuit Court. He now faces two new charges in Bond County. It’s alleged on February 4 the defendant committed the felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Duff is also charged with a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe which the state alleges he planned to use to ingest methamphetamine.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff launches Sheriff’s App
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps is launching the Marion County Sheriff’s Office app. Cripps says the app will provide a lot of information to those who download it. “You have a family member or a friend inside the jail that you want to search, keep track of, or if you are a victim and you want to know when the person is released all those features are available. You can also put money on an inmate’s account through this app as well as submitting a tip if somebody in the county has knowledge about a crime or something that is going on in the county that they want to send a tip they can hit the submit a tip button and it will send the tip straight to our office.”
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigating gunshots on Maulding Drive
Centralia Police say a parked vehicle on Maulding Drive was hit by gunfire late Monday night. Police received numerous 911 calls about several shots fired in the Maulding Drive area around 11:35 pm. Officers were already in the area when the calls came in. They reported seeing a subject running...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Floridians busted for Madison car burglaries
Three Florida suspects have been arrested and charged following a string of auto burglaries in Madison County last week, the authorities said. The charges involve auto burglaries in Madison, Gluckstadt and Livingston. Madison Police Capt, Kevin Newman said the following were arrested:. • Tyrod Lavale Turner, 50, of Fort Lauderdale;
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Antonio Harris of Mattoon for aggravated domestic battery. Antonio was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for false report or offense. Danette was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
wdml.com
Centralia man arrested after punching police officer
CENTRALIA — Centralia police arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man Monday afternoon after he reportedly resisted arrest and struck a police officer. According to police, around 3:15 p.m. Monday, they received reports of a four-wheeler driving recklessly in the 1400 block of Frazier Ave in Centralia. Officers arrived on the...
