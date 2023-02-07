Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Allan L. Robitaille
Allan Lambert Robitaille, age 90, of Sheldon, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Sanford Sheldon Senior Care in Sheldon. There is No Service Planned at this Time. The Vander Ploeg Funeral Home of Sheldon, Iowa is assisting the family with their arrangements.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hopes to add pond to community
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center hopes to develop a new pond within the community this year. The Sioux Center City Council set 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to hear any public comments related to the proposed plans and specifications for the proposed Meadow Creek Detention Pond project. Assistant...
kicdam.com
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
kiwaradio.com
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien Supervisors address personnel matter
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors met in closed session for 19 minutes “to discuss litigation with counsel” early Thursday morning and released the following statement afterward. “The settlement which was the subject of the board meeting on Jan. 26, 2023, involves a personnel matter about...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon set to repeal pipeline right-of-way
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will likely rescind the right-of-way permit it previously granted to the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline, a move aligned with the board of supervisors’ long-running skepticism of the project. “We approved a permit for a pipeline that hasn’t been approved yet,” said county engineer Daryl...
KCRG.com
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher who used to work in Spencer, Iowa has agreed to have her license suspended after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to online documents, on Nov. 30, 2021, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Katherine Kardell...
MercyOne names new President of MercyOne Western Iowa
Clark previously served as CEO of the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital and before that spent time as CEO of a hospital in Bluffton Indiana.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Christian receives $40,000 grant
SIOUX CENTER—The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council recently announced Sioux Center Christian School as one of the 37 schools awarded the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Grant. “We’re ecstatic about receiving this grant from the Iowa STEM advisory council,” said Sioux Center...
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, February 9, 2023
The Floyd Valley Health Care Auxiliary will be awarding two scholarships to area students this spring, and those scholarships will be worth more. Auxiliary Committee member Vicki Dixon says the scholarships are for graduating seniors from Plymouth County who wish to further their education in health care. Applications have been...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County Youth Fair prepares to build
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux County Youth Fair board gave an online update Jan. 30 to 4-H families and supporters about its plans to develop its new location at the former Sioux Center Municipal Airport. Work on the site will occur in two phases, costing a total of $26.2 million. According...
nwestiowa.com
Winter Blues Blast, Design Challenge return Feb. 18
SIBLEY—Community members can shake off that seasonal slump and tap into their creative side by participating in the upcoming Winter Blues Blast on Saturday, Feb. 18. Sibley Chamber of Commerce director Ashley Ackerman is once again organizing the event as a way to inject some fun into what’s been a wearisome winter season. The main activities and voting for the contest winners take place 5-7 p.m. at Drink Me Brewing Company in Sibley.
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to structure fire on Nebraska Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Lone death of firefighter
I think there has been only one death of a volunteer firefighter in the history of the Sheldon Fire Department, which was organized in 1872 and changed its name to Sheldon Fire Co. in 1884. Richard “Dick” Coates lost his life Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1915. F.C. Butterell and...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
nwestiowa.com
Something Special blooms in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Jodi Anderson has been in the flower business for three decades, but for as long as she can remember, she has loved the way blooming things can bring life to a room. “They just add a spruce of life,” the 47-year-old said. At home, Anderson has a...
nwestiowa.com
Lidiak to retire after 34 years in education
SANBORN—You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater, but you can burn a flag or a cross as an expression of free speech within our constitutional framework. Making the distinction between free speech and limitations on freedom of speech in Tom Lidiak’s eighth-grade civics class at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Middle School in Sanborn recently, students were assigned the task of making a poster with three examples of freedom of speech.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
