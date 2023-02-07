Read full article on original website
Related
mainepublic.org
A Maine electricity supplier is now under investigation for steep rate hikes
Electricity rates have been rising for most Mainers, but they've really spiked for the customers of Electricity Maine. Now the Public Utilities Commission is investigating. On the supply portion of their electricity bills, most Mainers choose the default rate called the standard offer. But they can also choose other electricity suppliers.
wgan.com
Maine spending committee agrees on supplemental budget
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) The Maine Legislature’s spending committee reached a unanimous agreement on a supplemental budget that funds operations through the end of June, raising hopes that the bipartisan spirit will continue as lawmakers tackle the governor’s proposed $10.3 billion budget. Sen. Peggy Rotundo, co-chair of Appropriations and...
foxbangor.com
Public Utilities Commission to investigate Electricity Maine after rate hike
STATEWIDE -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission launched an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that provides electricity to some Central Maine Power Company customers. According to Phil Bartlett, the chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the group wants to know if Electricity Maine followed the proper...
southarkansassun.com
$850 Economic Relief Checks IRS Proposes To Benefit Maine Residents
People in Maine are struggling with rising costs brought on by pandemic-driven inflation, including higher energy prices and higher prices for basic goods. The Internal Revenue Service is investigating whether the $850 economic assistance checks that were given out in Maine last year are subject to federal taxation. In order...
mainepublic.org
Potential ballot initiative looms large over State House debate on paid family leave
There’s a political debate looming at the State House about whether Maine workers should have guaranteed access to paid time off to care for an ailing family member or themselves after an illness or injury. And looming above state lawmakers’ heads is the prospect – or threat – that...
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
WPFO
Maine PUC opens investigation into Electricity Maine after power bills spike
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that supplies the actual electricity to some CMP customers. The company has come under fire for rates that more than doubled on January 1. Everyone's electricity rates went up in January.
WMTW
IRS says Maine's relief checks will not be taxable
WESTBROOK, Maine — Mainers doing their taxes can breathe a little easier. The Internal Revenue Service ruled Friday that state stimulus payments do not need to be reported on their 2022 tax returns. The $850 checks were sent the thousands of Maine homes in 2022 to help with economic...
Will The IRS Tax Those State Of Maine Relief Checks?
In early February 2022, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State Address, she explained that she was planning to give part of that budget surplus back to the people of Maine. Over the next few months, the plan to do that was released and then refined, several times. In...
wabi.tv
Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its “yellow flag law” that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person’s possession following...
WPFO
IRS says Mainers will not owe federal taxes on $850 relief checks
PORTLAND (WGME) – The IRS says you will not owe federal taxes on last year's $850 relief checks issued by the state. The Maine Legislature specifically conformed its relief program to the federal tax code so it wouldn't be subject to federal taxes or included in your federal adjusted gross income, but the IRS was still trying to make up its own mind on that.
Bay State Lobstermen Sue NOAA for Shutdown of Fishing Grounds
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay...
Energy Relief Check: Here’s how to track your $450 in Maine
The first wave of $450 energy relief check for Maine residents was released by the Mills administration on Monday. In a handful of simple steps, you can determine the status of your payment if you have not yet received your relief check. Where’s My Energy Relief Check?. You must...
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
mainepublic.org
State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April
Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
WGME
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
Small schools struggle, thrive, and fight to stay open
Enrollment numbers are apt to change as Maine recovers from the pandemic. The state's population has increased by about 20,000 in the past two years, undoubtedly increasing enrollment in some schools. Photo by Lynda Clancy/Penobscot Bay Pilot. Not far from the intersection of Routes 9 and 192 in Wesley, you’ll...
wgan.com
IRS: $850 economic relief payment checks not taxable
The IRS says the $850 relief checks Mainers received are not subject to federal taxes. The agency made the announcement Friday, after telling taxpayers to hold off on filing their returns until the determination could be made. Two lawmakers who helped negotiate the relief checks, which were sent out to...
newscentermaine.com
Alcohol-to-go could be a permanent fixture in Maine, if new bill passes
To-go alcohol was made possible during the pandemic. If the bill passes, selling alcohol to go would be permanent, including beer and wine takeout by the glass.
Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?
When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?. In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.
Comments / 1