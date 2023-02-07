ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
mainepublic.org

A Maine electricity supplier is now under investigation for steep rate hikes

Electricity rates have been rising for most Mainers, but they've really spiked for the customers of Electricity Maine. Now the Public Utilities Commission is investigating. On the supply portion of their electricity bills, most Mainers choose the default rate called the standard offer. But they can also choose other electricity suppliers.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine spending committee agrees on supplemental budget

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) The Maine Legislature’s spending committee reached a unanimous agreement on a supplemental budget that funds operations through the end of June, raising hopes that the bipartisan spirit will continue as lawmakers tackle the governor’s proposed $10.3 billion budget. Sen. Peggy Rotundo, co-chair of Appropriations and...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Public Utilities Commission to investigate Electricity Maine after rate hike

STATEWIDE -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission launched an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that provides electricity to some Central Maine Power Company customers. According to Phil Bartlett, the chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the group wants to know if Electricity Maine followed the proper...
MAINE STATE
southarkansassun.com

$850 Economic Relief Checks IRS Proposes To Benefit Maine Residents

People in Maine are struggling with rising costs brought on by pandemic-driven inflation, including higher energy prices and higher prices for basic goods. The Internal Revenue Service is investigating whether the $850 economic assistance checks that were given out in Maine last year are subject to federal taxation. In order...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine

There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

IRS says Maine's relief checks will not be taxable

WESTBROOK, Maine — Mainers doing their taxes can breathe a little easier. The Internal Revenue Service ruled Friday that state stimulus payments do not need to be reported on their 2022 tax returns. The $850 checks were sent the thousands of Maine homes in 2022 to help with economic...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Will The IRS Tax Those State Of Maine Relief Checks?

In early February 2022, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State Address, she explained that she was planning to give part of that budget surplus back to the people of Maine. Over the next few months, the plan to do that was released and then refined, several times. In...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its “yellow flag law” that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person’s possession following...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

IRS says Mainers will not owe federal taxes on $850 relief checks

PORTLAND (WGME) – The IRS says you will not owe federal taxes on last year's $850 relief checks issued by the state. The Maine Legislature specifically conformed its relief program to the federal tax code so it wouldn't be subject to federal taxes or included in your federal adjusted gross income, but the IRS was still trying to make up its own mind on that.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April

Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wgan.com

IRS: $850 economic relief payment checks not taxable

The IRS says the $850 relief checks Mainers received are not subject to federal taxes. The agency made the announcement Friday, after telling taxpayers to hold off on filing their returns until the determination could be made. Two lawmakers who helped negotiate the relief checks, which were sent out to...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy