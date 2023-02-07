Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in downtown Phoenix Saturday morning. The man had been found with multiple gunshot wounds near 15th Avenue and Garfield at around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 11. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting, and no suspects...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was shot Saturday morning west of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix police officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:45 a.m. near Garfield Street and 15th Avenue. A man was found with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTAR.com
Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake
PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
Man shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street
A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Phoenix, near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say suspect(s) are still outstanding.
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
3 days after opening, first Black-owned wine bar in Arizona closes after alleged drunk driver hits building
TEMPE, Ariz. — Just three days after the first Black-owned wine bar in Arizona celebrated its grand opening, it was forced to close after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The Chic Chef 77 wine bar opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on East Apache Boulevard in Tempe. At...
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
AZFamily
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another man is in jail after a confrontation turned into a shooting in Maryvale on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m. That’s where they found 25-year-old Juan Jaquez shot to death.
Phoenix police seeking help from public to identify potential homicide victim
Police are seeking help from the public to identify a possible homicide victim whose remains were found along a South Mountain trail in January.
YAHOO!
Four arrested on homicide charges in shooting that killed 38-year-old man in Mesa
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Mesa, according to police officials. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, according to an email from Mesa police Detective Jason Flam, a department spokesperson. Four people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Mesa...
AZFamily
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
AZFamily
Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for endangerment
J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl. Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gabe Cooper, the...
AZFamily
Shooter faces murder charge after killing man he claims was stealing from his truck in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple charges because he shot and killed an unarmed man who he claims was trying to steal from his truck in Maryvale on Wednesday, according to court documents. Police say 20-year-old Israel Antonio Velazquez was inside his home near 69th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:45 a.m. when he got a notification on his phone that 25-year-old Juan Jaquez was walking up to his Chevrolet Silverado. Velazquez grabbed his shotgun and went outside. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Jaquez walking on the sidewalk and using the light on his camera phone to look inside cars on the street.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
allaboutarizonanews.com
3 Valley Gang Member Sentenced In Violent Crime Spree
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has sentenced Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell, and Vincent Culbreath to serve prison time for their involvement in a 2020 violent crime spree that included armed robberies, murder, and attempted murder. Jaquan Bailey pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, a class one dangerous...
AZFamily
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Buckeye on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the Old U.S. 80 Highway and Enterprise Road in Buckeye. MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man driving the second motorcycle didn’t need medical treatment.
