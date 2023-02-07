ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

abc12.com

Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Body found at Highland Twp fire

MARION – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has issue a report this week of a body being found during the investigation of a fire. Deputies report that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were called along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue to the Cadillac Woods Campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy, Highland Township, for a report of a camper trailer on fire with possibly an older male subject inside.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs

Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County

MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Six-vehicle crash leaves one person dead on U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 10 in Bay County. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the U.S. 10 overpass near I-75 in Monitor Township. Michigan State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved. Investigators say...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Midland business helps police department raise money

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland business helped the Midland Police Department with fundraising on Friday. Grove Tea Lounge held a deal where if a donut was bought, they donated a dollar to the Midland Police Department's fundraiser. The Midland Police Department is competing against the Bay City Department...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Man to serve 28 years in prison for assault, armed robbery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who shot a woman at a Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve in 2021 has been sentenced to at least 28 years in jail and will be required to pay court fines. James T. Johnson was charged with 12 felonies, including assault with...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Suspect recovering after police shooting in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released few details on a police shooting in Mount Pleasant over the weekend. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Belle Tire at the intersection of Pickard and Brown streets in Mount Pleasant. Police had been chasing a man who they believed...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland receiving structural repairs again

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Vehicles will be able to cross the historic Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland this spring after the city completes a costly repair project, which begins Monday. Contractors will begin replacing structural steel components and the concrete deck from Feb. 13 until May. Currie Parkway also will...
MIDLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after 6 vehicle chain-reaction crash on US-10 near I-75

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old man died in a chain-reaction crash Wednesday morning near Bay City. Michigan State Police said a Saginaw man was driving a Dodge Dakota west on US-10 when he lost control on the I-75 overpass in Monitor Township around 6:40 a.m. and hit the guardrail. The driver of a Dodge Ram then hit the Dakota, followed by a Hummer, and a Volvo. Two other drivers also crashed while trying to avoid the other crashes, making for a total of six vehicles involved.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Demolition next for Saginaw building after bricks fell onto road

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - To demolish or not to demolish. That has been the question concerning a downtown Saginaw building for more than a year and a half. Back in July 2021, heavy rain and winds blew bricks off the building onto a sidewalk and Genesee Avenue. The city and county were open to ideas to save it.
SAGINAW, MI

