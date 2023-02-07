Read full article on original website
Related
‘Blood just start shooting everywhere,’ testifies Saginaw man allegedly stabbed by girlfriend
SAGINAW, MI — After going to a local bar and having some drinks to commemorate a birthday, a Saginaw couple walked back to their home. Not long after, an argument arose between the two, culminating with the man suffering a stab wound that left his internal organs exposed and the woman accused of trying to kill him.
abc12.com
Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Body found at Highland Twp fire
MARION – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has issue a report this week of a body being found during the investigation of a fire. Deputies report that around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Deputies were called along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire/Rescue to the Cadillac Woods Campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy, Highland Township, for a report of a camper trailer on fire with possibly an older male subject inside.
Saginaw activist found not guilty of trespassing on Fraternal Order of Police property during protest
SAGINAW, MI — In July 2020, Saginaw police arrested and stunned local activist Cornelius E. “Neil” Phelps III during a demonstration near a Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Officers based their arrest on the belief Phelps was trespassing. While Phelps remains charged with two felonies of resisting...
kisswtlz.com
Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs
Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Kent City man shaken after suspect shot at his home
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suspect will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13.
wbrn.com
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
abc12.com
Six-vehicle crash leaves one person dead on U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 10 in Bay County. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the U.S. 10 overpass near I-75 in Monitor Township. Michigan State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved. Investigators say...
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
abc12.com
Midland business helps police department raise money
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland business helped the Midland Police Department with fundraising on Friday. Grove Tea Lounge held a deal where if a donut was bought, they donated a dollar to the Midland Police Department's fundraiser. The Midland Police Department is competing against the Bay City Department...
WNEM
Man to serve 28 years in prison for assault, armed robbery
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who shot a woman at a Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve in 2021 has been sentenced to at least 28 years in jail and will be required to pay court fines. James T. Johnson was charged with 12 felonies, including assault with...
abc12.com
Suspect recovering after police shooting in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released few details on a police shooting in Mount Pleasant over the weekend. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Belle Tire at the intersection of Pickard and Brown streets in Mount Pleasant. Police had been chasing a man who they believed...
A dozen teenagers arrested in separate incidents in Kent Co. since Friday night
2nd Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi is a part of the team dedicated to tackling societal issues that teens face to ultimately reduce violence.
‘I can breathe better,’ says Saginaw teen girl as robber who shot her in face goes to prison
SAGINAW, MI — As her 20th birthday nears, Ariana Flynn is facing the prospect of losing her teeth on her right side, a result of a robber shooting her in the face on New Year’s Eve in 2021. “Here it is 2023, and I’m still going through side...
abc12.com
Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland receiving structural repairs again
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Vehicles will be able to cross the historic Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland this spring after the city completes a costly repair project, which begins Monday. Contractors will begin replacing structural steel components and the concrete deck from Feb. 13 until May. Currie Parkway also will...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after 6 vehicle chain-reaction crash on US-10 near I-75
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old man died in a chain-reaction crash Wednesday morning near Bay City. Michigan State Police said a Saginaw man was driving a Dodge Dakota west on US-10 when he lost control on the I-75 overpass in Monitor Township around 6:40 a.m. and hit the guardrail. The driver of a Dodge Ram then hit the Dakota, followed by a Hummer, and a Volvo. Two other drivers also crashed while trying to avoid the other crashes, making for a total of six vehicles involved.
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
abc12.com
Demolition next for Saginaw building after bricks fell onto road
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - To demolish or not to demolish. That has been the question concerning a downtown Saginaw building for more than a year and a half. Back in July 2021, heavy rain and winds blew bricks off the building onto a sidewalk and Genesee Avenue. The city and county were open to ideas to save it.
Comments / 1