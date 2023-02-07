Read full article on original website
247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Country’s No. 6 RB names Final 6 schools, details why Ohio State made the cut
The Ohio State staff was on the road recruiting during their bye week in mid-October. However, not all of their recruiting work that week was done on the road. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford extended a scholarship offer to San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples over the phone that week.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?
Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
Gamecocks lead for priority recruit from North Carolina
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11607227" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec&channel=college-football&key=11607227&pcid=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec"></div><p>The 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class already lists one wide receiver commitment.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Mazeo-Bennett-46127517" target="_blank">Mazeo Bennett</a></b> (Greenville, S.C.) jumped on board last week. Now, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Shane-Beamer-5" target="_blank">Shane Beamer</a></b> and the rest of South Carolina’s coaching staff has their sights set on <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Jonathan-Paylor-46116256" target="_blank">Jonathan Paylor</a></b>, a four-star from Burlington, N.C., who <a href="https://sportstalksc.com/2023/02/09/strecruiting-wr-jonathan-paylor-says-gamecocks-lead-the-way-for-him-at-this-juncture-of-his-recruiting/" target="_blank">recently told Phil Kornblut</a> that one school’s in the lead.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">“South Carolina is really leading the pack now due to coach Beamer coming to the school and meeting the new offensive coordinator and everything like that,” Paylor said. “A couple of guys they have signed have been keeping in touch with me, showing me love and everything like that, keeping in touch with my family once a week. Little things like that really catches my attention. South Carolina is really, really leading the pack right now. It (the lead) is probably like a couple of gaps, I’m not going to lie to you.”</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Bennett, who’s also ranked as a four-star on the 247Sports Composite, is among the guys who are in pursuit of Paylor. Four-star quarterback commitment <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Dante-Reno-46103314" target="_blank">Dante Reno</a></b> (Fiskdale, Mass.) and four-star offensive tackle <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Kam-Pringle-46114439" target="_blank">Kam Pringle</a></b> (Dorchester, S.C.) have also been keeping in touch.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Several schools are in the mix with South Carolina, including Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State. More than 20 schools have offered Paylor, who is the No. 9-ranked athlete in the class of 2024.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The Gamecocks have hosted him for a handful of visits, though he has not been on campus yet this year. Wide receivers coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Justin-Stepp-1656" target="_blank">Justin Stepp</a></b>, along with special teams coordinator <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Pete-Lembo-1702" target="_blank">Pete Lembo</a></b>, are leading the charge. Lembo’s involved because he’s the area recruiter.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">From 247Sports national recruiting analyst…</p><blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Verified size with room to add weight and mass. Speed shows in form of track times in sprinting events. Ran 55 meters in 6.45 seconds and 100 meters in 10.7 seconds. Won class 2A state titles in 100, 200 and 400 meters. Productive early in high school career with 655 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries and 936 receiver yards and seven touchdowns on 42 catches. Could play receiver in college but shows ability to line up in backfield. Plays in all three phases. High-level athleticism shows on tape. Rarely comes off field for Cummings.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Is most natural at running back. Shows patience and vision. Runs through arm tackles and has speed to finish plays. Coaching staff does good job in getting him isolated in space and he wins one-on-battles. Slippery in space and can make tacklers miss. Shows sure-handedness. Can stretch defense east-west and make big play with one-cut ability. Has a physical element to his game. Is impressive after catch and has speed to turn short pass into big play. Knows how to set up defender on release off line of scrimmage as receiver but has to continue to develop route running technique. Getting out of breaks and gaining separation needs development. Has to continue to work on high-pointing ball down the field. Could be impact player for Top 20 program. Early round NFL draft potential.</p></blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Stay tuned to TheBigSpur for more South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting coverage.</p>
Michigan State readies for first meeting with Ohio State
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Spartans' trip to Ohio State for the first of two matchups against the Buckeyes.
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Indiana skyrockets, Ohio State plummets
Mathematically speaking, the race for the Big Ten Championship is not over, but it certainly feels like it. Following Rutgers' loss to Indiana Tuesday, Purdue now holds a full three-game lead on the rest of the league with seven conference games remaining. "How can’t you play when each game matters...
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU
On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
Illini basketball notebook: Perrin has 'made a huge jump'; Postponement 'helped us get rest'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a call on Monday morning from Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. The Gophers, already battling injuries, were dealing with COVID-19 issues. That call turned into a discussion with the Big Ten office, and by Monday afternoon, the game that was originally scheduled...
Four-star wing Jalen Shelley talks recent Louisville offer and SEC recruitment
Earlier this week, Frisco (Texas) native Jalen Shelley picked up an offer from Lousiville. A 6-foot-7 versatile small forward with great long-term tools, Shelley says he was impressed with Kenny Payne’s background and the conversation they had. “It was a good conversation between Coach Payne and I,” Shelley said....
Georgia football hires former Mississippi State strength assistant Markell Clark
Two weeks after hiring KJ Florence to replace associate strength and conditioning coach Tersoo Uhaa, who left Georgia to join Deion Sanders at Colorado, Kirby Smart and strength and conditioning director Scott Sinclair have hired another strength coach. The program announced on Saturday that Markell Clark has joined the program after a year at Mississippi State as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Daily Delivery: Eventually, Kansas State will have to step up its pay scale for important coaches
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's become obvious that Kansas State will have to battle to keep head coaches Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang at K-State in the future, but don't forget that the school's football and men's basketball programs also lean on important assistant coaches and coordinators who are also vital to the programs' success and are also likely to be targeted by schools with larger budgets in the near future.
Versatile freshman Seldon gives Vols potential ‘to do some really fun stuff’ on offense
Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.
Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'
Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
Arkansas falls to Mississippi State, 70-64
The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered a 70-64 defeat against the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The loss snaps a five-game winning streak in SEC play for the Hogs as they fall to 17-8 on the year and 6-6 in conference play. The Razorbacks trailed by nine...
Cadillac Williams 'ecstatic' to coach USF transfer Brian Battie
Philip Montgomery had already directly led to Auburn landing a big-time transfer, when his former starting left tackle at Tulsa, Dillon Wade, committed to the Tigers early in the transfer cycle. Then he planted the seeds for Cadillac Williams to pick up an important depth piece in Auburn’s running backs...
