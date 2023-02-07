ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Slice Up Your Life! 33 National Pizza Day Deals That'll Satisfy Your Cravings This Thursday

By Renee Hanlon
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EVeB_0kfb89u000

Enjoy your favorite slice from pizzerias across the country this Feb. 9.

Good news for all of you pizza lovers! National Pizza Day is on Thursday, February 9 this year. That means there are a lot of deals that you can find on your favorite pizza pies . Whether you like thin and crispy, New York style or a loaded supreme , there's a lot to celebrate with a pizza holiday. And with all of the different varieties of pizzas available, you'll be sure to snag one of your favorites.

Most of the pizzerias have reward benefits that make it super easy to find a deal on National Pizza Day (and throughout the year). Who doesn't love that? If you are one that could eat pizza every day, you'll love the pizza deals that are available.

Here are the best National Pizza Day deals to choose from.

National Pizza Day Deals and Freebies

1. Anthony's Coal-Fired Pizza

Celebrate National Pizza Day with a free 12-inch pizza when you sign up for the Coal-Fired Rewards Program at Anthony's Coal-Fired Pizza . Then, continue the celebration each week with their Well Done Wednesday deal where you get a $10 large cheese pizza all day, every Wednesday when you dine in.

2. BJ's Brewhouse and Restaurant

On Mondays, you can get a half-off tavern cut or large pizza at BJ's Brewhouse . For the rest of the week, use the promo code HALFOFF when you order online to get 50% off a large pizza.

3. Bertucci's

Join Bertucci's E-Club and get $10 in savings to help you celebrate National Pizza Day.

4. Blackjack Pizza

Celebrate at a discount with a medium pizza from Blackjack Pizza for just $8.99. Enter promo code ONEM for online pick-up orders.

5. Blaze Pizza

Become a rewards member at Blaze Pizza and receive double points on National Pizza Day.

6. Bravo Italian Kitchen

Become an E-Club member at Bravo Italian Kitchen to receive 50% off of all of their flatbreads on National Pizza Day.

7. Brio Italian Grill

Brio Italian Grill also has a 50 percent off pizza deal for E-Club members. Become a member and celebrate National Pizza Day with a discount.

8. California Pizza Kitchen

Join California Pizza Kitchen rewards and get a free small plate. However, the best way to celebrate National Pizza Day is to come in for a secret prize. From January 16-March 26, CPK will hand out sealed Thank You Cards with a special gift to guests dining in or taking out. Prizes range from discounts off a meal, free pizza for a year, a trip for two to California and cash prizes ranging from $500 to $50,000.

9. Cauliplower

Cauliplower has the ultimate National Pizza Day Deal for expectant parents. If your baby is born on February 9, you qualify for a free year of pizzas .

10. Chuck E Cheese

Join the rewards program at Chuck E Cheese to get discounts on pizza and more. You can also save $10 on your first purchase by downloading their app.

11. Cici's Pizza

Get the all-you-can-eat pizza buffet at Cici's Pizza for just $4.99 on Mondays and Tuesdays. Use the coupon offer code: 23063 which is valid through February 14.

12. Dominos

Get the carryout deal at Dominos of all one-topping pizzas for just $7.99. Then, receive a $3 off coupon to use on your next visit for even more savings.

13. Donatos Pizza

Become a rewards member at Donatos to earn points toward free pizza.

14. Fresh Brothers

Every weeknight is now pizza night at Fresh Brothers ! Get two medium 1-topping pizzas for $22 when you pick them up. Available Monday through Thursday.

15. Hungry Howies

Celebrate National Pizza Day with Hungry Howies . Get the $17.99 Howie Deal which includes two medium one-topping pizzas and a two liter of Pepsi. Deals vary by location.

16. Hunt Brothers Pizza

Become a member of the Hunt Brothers Pizza E-club family to receive deals and giveaways on pizza.

17. Little Caesars

Get the best deal on pizza every day at Little Caesars with a hot and ready pizza. Right now you can also get a family meal deal of slices and sticks and a two-topping large pizza for just $14.99. Expires on March 12, 2023.

18. Marcos Pizza

Marcos has unlimited medium one-topping pizzas for just $6.99 each. Enter promo code: MED699

19. Mod Pizza

Join the reward program at Mod to earn points toward free pizza.

20. Papa Gino's

Get a free small cheese pizza when you join Papa Gino's rewards. You can also use promo code, 9133 , to get two or more large cheese pizzas for $12.99 each.

21. Papa John's

For a limited time, you can get Papa John's Crispy Parm Pizza for $12.99 and if you join their rewards you can earn points toward free pizza and more.

22. Papa Murphy's

Become a MySlice rewards member at Papa Murphy's to earn points toward free pizza and other insider perks including a free birthday pizza.

23. Peppinos Pizza

Join the email list at Peppinos Pizza to receive great deals on pizza straight to your inbox.

24. Pieology

Get 10% off your first purchase at Pieology when you sign up for Pie Life Rewards emails and texts. On National Pizza Day, reward members will earn double points.

25. Pizza Hut

For a limited time, you can get The Big New Yorker Pizza at Pizza Hut for $13.99. It includes six giant slices.

26. Pizza Inn

Why not celebrate National Pizza Day with a big pizza buffet? You can also get a house pan pizza from Pizza Inn for just $11.99.

27. Pizza Patron

Sign up for Patron Perks and you'll get one free large one-topping pizza with a purchase of a large specialty pizza.

28. Pizza Ranch

A favorite place to go for a pizza buffet! Celebrate National Pizza Day with all-you-can-eat pizza for $14.79 per person. Prices vary by Pizza Ranch location.

29. Russo' Pizzeria

Celebrate National Pizza Day with Russo Pizzeria's Fresh Packaged Pre-Baked Pizzas for 31 percent off. Just pick them up and warm them up at your convenience at home.

30. Sbarro

Join the Slice Society at Sbarro . New members joining the Slice Society will receive a FREE XL NY slice with the purchase of a beverage upon signup. Plus you will receive coupons, news, the latest promotions, and a surprise on your birthday.

31. Shakey's

When you join Shakey's E-Club, you'll get coupons, special offers, new product alerts and discounts only available to our members.

32. Schlotzsky's

Join Schlotzsky's reward program to earn points toward free pizza this National Pizza Day.

33. Toppers

Download the Toppers app. When you make a $10 purchase through the app, get a free medium pizza to celebrate National Pizza Day. The offer is good from February 9-14.

