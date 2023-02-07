ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Arrest made in hit and run crash on Ashley Point Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after a pedestrian was found in the road early Saturday morning. The Charleston Police Department said 35-year-old Kurt Watson was arrested on the charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury. The incident happened Saturday at 2:33 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville police officer was convicted on Thursday for stealing guns and over $7,000 from the agency’s evidence room. Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He also pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown man faces drug charges after traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Friday traffic stop led to a man’s arrest and the seizure of several drugs. David Gillyard Jr., 38, of Fuzzy Drive, is charged with trafficking MDMA or ecstasy, manufacture and possession of other substances in schedule 1, 2 and 3 with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or cocaine base, failure to stop for blue lights and hindering/obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MPPD: 1 charged for discharging firearm at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a suspect was charged in connection with a late Wednesday night shooting. MPPD officers arrested Joseph Lacaze (18) for discharging a firearm following multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Patriots Point. The shooting was initially reported around 11:45 p.m. when officers […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 60-year-old man Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 murder of his wife. Anthony Argoe of Summerville was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019, Solicitor David Pascoe said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing 87-year-old

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man. Jessie Jones was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sandlapper Lane. That is in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Deputies responded to the area and...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday morning on I-26 at mile marker 203. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. Editor’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley County. The crash happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 203, Cpl. David Jones said. That’s near the College Park Road exit in Ladson.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. man sentenced to prison for killing ex-girlfriend

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Round O man has been charged in the 2018 strangulation death of a woman, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia Simone Garvin in Dec. 2018, the solicitor’s office said.
ROUND O, SC
live5news.com

Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy