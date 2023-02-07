Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
CPD: Arrest made in hit and run crash on Ashley Point Drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after a pedestrian was found in the road early Saturday morning. The Charleston Police Department said 35-year-old Kurt Watson was arrested on the charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury. The incident happened Saturday at 2:33 a.m. […]
live5news.com
Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
Former South Carolina officer sentenced to prison for stealing money, guns from evidence room
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — A former Town of Summerville police officer was sentenced to prison on Thursday for stealing from the department’s evidence room. Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. Judge Bentley Price sentenced Rollings to 10 years in prison, suspended […]
live5news.com
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville police officer was convicted on Thursday for stealing guns and over $7,000 from the agency’s evidence room. Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He also pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case.
Georgetown County deputies arrest man, seize marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested early Friday on drug charges after a traffic stop in the Oatland community of Georgetown County, deputies said. Georgetown County deputies pulled over David Gillyard, Jr., 38, but after the initial stop, authorities said he locked his doors and began to drive away. A sheriff’s office […]
Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
live5news.com
Georgetown man faces drug charges after traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Friday traffic stop led to a man’s arrest and the seizure of several drugs. David Gillyard Jr., 38, of Fuzzy Drive, is charged with trafficking MDMA or ecstasy, manufacture and possession of other substances in schedule 1, 2 and 3 with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or cocaine base, failure to stop for blue lights and hindering/obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office.
live5news.com
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
Former officer convicted of taking guns, money from evidence in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A former South Carolina police officer has been sentenced to prison time followed by probation after an investigation found he took money and weapons from the department's evidence room. According to a statement from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, 47-year-old Wade Franklin Rollings was an evidence...
MPPD: 1 charged for discharging firearm at Patriots Point
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a suspect was charged in connection with a late Wednesday night shooting. MPPD officers arrested Joseph Lacaze (18) for discharging a firearm following multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Patriots Point. The shooting was initially reported around 11:45 p.m. when officers […]
live5news.com
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 60-year-old man Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 murder of his wife. Anthony Argoe of Summerville was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019, Solicitor David Pascoe said.
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing 87-year-old
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man. Jessie Jones was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sandlapper Lane. That is in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Deputies responded to the area and...
SCHP investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on I-26
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday morning on I-26 at mile marker 203. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. Editor’s […]
live5news.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley County. The crash happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 203, Cpl. David Jones said. That’s near the College Park Road exit in Ladson.
live5news.com
Colleton Co. man sentenced to prison for killing ex-girlfriend
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Round O man has been charged in the 2018 strangulation death of a woman, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia Simone Garvin in Dec. 2018, the solicitor’s office said.
live5news.com
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
live5news.com
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a Sunday theft after they say thousands of dollars worth of iPads were stolen from a Costco. Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary alarm. While driving over, the alarm company...
Comments / 1