GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Friday traffic stop led to a man’s arrest and the seizure of several drugs. David Gillyard Jr., 38, of Fuzzy Drive, is charged with trafficking MDMA or ecstasy, manufacture and possession of other substances in schedule 1, 2 and 3 with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or cocaine base, failure to stop for blue lights and hindering/obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO