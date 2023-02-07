ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MySanAntonio

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
TheDailyBeast

Disabled Woman Dies Months After Falling While Deplaning Southwest Flight

A disabled Florida woman said to have been “thrown” from her wheelchair while deplaning a Southwest flight—a fiasco at Fort Lauderdale's airport that allegedly took place because employees refused to help her—died this month from injuries she sustained in the fall, her family wrote on GoFundMe. Gaby Assouline, 25, was paralyzed in the accident and was bedridden for 11 months before she died on Jan. 22. Assouline never spoke again after the accident and she was kept alive by a feeding tube, her mother said. The ordeal led Assouline's family to sue Southwest, placing the blame on the airline for her “catastrophic” injuries. Southwest responded in court saying Assouline refused help from flight attendants moments before her fall. “Gaby's life was tragically interrupted 11 months ago but she put up the greatest fight with grace, friends, laughter and the strong belief that she would leave the hospital and come home very soon,” the family wrote. “Unfortunately, complications robbed Gaby of that ending.”Read it at New York Post
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Outsider.com

Airline Worker Gets Sucked into Plane Engine: New Details

The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed new details about the airline worker who died after being sucked into a plane engine. According to the NTSB, the aircraft “shook violently” as it shut off with a loud “bang.”. Per the NTSB, the tragedy involving a ramp agent...
The Independent

Cargo plane almost lands on top of departing Southwest flight at Austin Airport in near-miss

A cargo plane and a commercial jet had a near-miss at Austin Airport after air traffic control (ATC) gave them clearance to use the same runway.FedEx flight 1432 was told to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Runway 18-Left at 6.40am on Saturday 4 February.As the carrier was preparing to land, Southwest flight 708 was told to use the same runway for takeoff, according to a statement from the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Flight tracking data shows the two aircraft pass very close to each other, with just 308m between them vertically at their closest point.Fedex 767 almost lands on top...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Co-pilot of crashed Yeti Airlines flight lost husband to earlier aviation disaster in Nepal

The co-pilot of the Nepal flight that crashed with 72 people on board had lost her husband in a similar crash in 2006.Anju Khatiwada was the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines flight from capital Kathmandu to the tourist city of Pokhara.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft crash killed 68 including passengers and crew members, with authorities announcing on Monday that hopes of finding any remaining survivors were fading.Ms Khatiwada, 44, joined the airline in 2010 following the footsteps of her husband, who died in 2006 while flying the domestic carrier which went down minutes before landing, reported Reuters.“Her husband, Dipak...
Power 93.7 WBLK

JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport

News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
BUFFALO, NY
Simplemost

Watch the world’s biggest plane, the Stratolaunch Roc, land after a test flight

You know the Airbus A380 — maybe even the Antonov AN-225 (RIP). Now it’s time to say hello to the newest, biggest bird in the skies: the Stratolaunch Roc. The Roc made headlines with its longest test flight to date on Jan. 13. The plane, with its two fuselages and 385-foot wingspan, soared for six hours straight, reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet.

