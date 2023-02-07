Read full article on original website
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
Watch: Smoke and Flames Billow From Engine of Delta Air Jet After Engine Malfunction at Santa Ana Airport
A Delta Air Lines passenger captured the moment an engine seemingly caught on fire just as their airplane started to accelerate along the runway for takeoff on Tuesday. The pilots immediately aborted takeoff as fire engines rushed to escort the aircraft back to the gate. The incident occurred on Tuesday...
Man helps save woman aboard JetBlue flight after she suffers mid-air medical emergency
A man is being credited with saving a woman's life after she fainted aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Florida. A passenger on the flight said the man was a trained EMT.
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Disabled Woman Dies Months After Falling While Deplaning Southwest Flight
A disabled Florida woman said to have been “thrown” from her wheelchair while deplaning a Southwest flight—a fiasco at Fort Lauderdale's airport that allegedly took place because employees refused to help her—died this month from injuries she sustained in the fall, her family wrote on GoFundMe. Gaby Assouline, 25, was paralyzed in the accident and was bedridden for 11 months before she died on Jan. 22. Assouline never spoke again after the accident and she was kept alive by a feeding tube, her mother said. The ordeal led Assouline's family to sue Southwest, placing the blame on the airline for her “catastrophic” injuries. Southwest responded in court saying Assouline refused help from flight attendants moments before her fall. “Gaby's life was tragically interrupted 11 months ago but she put up the greatest fight with grace, friends, laughter and the strong belief that she would leave the hospital and come home very soon,” the family wrote. “Unfortunately, complications robbed Gaby of that ending.”Read it at New York Post
Sha’Carri Richardson Removed From American Airlines Flight Following Conflict With Attendant
Sha’Carri Richardson was removed from an American Airlines flight following a conflict with a flight attendant. In video footage shared by the track and field star on social media, she explained her side of the story. “Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline,”...
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
United Airlines Opens $32 Million Flight Attendant Training Center That Will Handle 600 Crew Members Per Month
United Airlines has just opened an expanded flight attendant training center in Houston at a cost of $32 million and which will be capable of handling 600 flight attendants per month. The centerpiece of the 56,000 sq. ft. facility is a 125,000-gallon pool that has a mock aircraft fuselage so...
Airline Worker Gets Sucked into Plane Engine: New Details
The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed new details about the airline worker who died after being sucked into a plane engine. According to the NTSB, the aircraft “shook violently” as it shut off with a loud “bang.”. Per the NTSB, the tragedy involving a ramp agent...
NTSB: Near-collision between FedEx plane, Southwest flight at Austin airport under investigation
"Shortly before the FedEx aircraft was due to land, the controller cleared Southwest Flight 708 to depart from the same runway," said the FAA.
Cargo plane almost lands on top of departing Southwest flight at Austin Airport in near-miss
A cargo plane and a commercial jet had a near-miss at Austin Airport after air traffic control (ATC) gave them clearance to use the same runway.FedEx flight 1432 was told to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Runway 18-Left at 6.40am on Saturday 4 February.As the carrier was preparing to land, Southwest flight 708 was told to use the same runway for takeoff, according to a statement from the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Flight tracking data shows the two aircraft pass very close to each other, with just 308m between them vertically at their closest point.Fedex 767 almost lands on top...
External battery pack catches fire onboard flight, plane returns to airport
An external battery pack caught fire on a flight that had just taken off from San Diego en route to New Jersey, forcing the flight to circle back and sending several people to the hospital.
Co-pilot of crashed Yeti Airlines flight lost husband to earlier aviation disaster in Nepal
The co-pilot of the Nepal flight that crashed with 72 people on board had lost her husband in a similar crash in 2006.Anju Khatiwada was the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines flight from capital Kathmandu to the tourist city of Pokhara.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft crash killed 68 including passengers and crew members, with authorities announcing on Monday that hopes of finding any remaining survivors were fading.Ms Khatiwada, 44, joined the airline in 2010 following the footsteps of her husband, who died in 2006 while flying the domestic carrier which went down minutes before landing, reported Reuters.“Her husband, Dipak...
I spent just $180 for a coach ticket on a 7-hour red-eye flight to Europe. I'd book the same budget airline again, but I wouldn't go overnight.
Despite not getting much sleep, Insider's reporter found her Norse Atlantic Airways flight to be comfortable and clean. And landing early was a bonus.
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
FAA proposes $1.1M fine against United Airlines over pre-flight safety check
United Airlines is responding after the Federal Aviation Administration proposed fining the airline $1.1 million for allegedly not performing a pre-flight safety inspection.
Watch the world’s biggest plane, the Stratolaunch Roc, land after a test flight
You know the Airbus A380 — maybe even the Antonov AN-225 (RIP). Now it’s time to say hello to the newest, biggest bird in the skies: the Stratolaunch Roc. The Roc made headlines with its longest test flight to date on Jan. 13. The plane, with its two fuselages and 385-foot wingspan, soared for six hours straight, reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet.
Passengers Claim They Were Trapped On Etihad Airways Flight From Toronto For Nearly 24 Hours After Two Diversions, a Technical Snag and Crew Change
Passengers onboard an Etihad Airways flight from Toronto to Abu Dhabi claim they were stuck onboard the aircraft for a total of nearly 24 hours after the plane was diverted twice – first for a broken part to be replaced and then for an unscheduled change of crew. Several...
